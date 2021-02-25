Compiled by Chris Martinez

IN SEAL?BEACH

February 11

• Theft (Priority 3)—11:28 a.m. —Catalina Avenue—An unlocked white Range Rover containing two wetsuits and a surfboard were stolen around 11:29 a.m.

• Grand Theft (Priority 3)—12:28 p.m.—Birchwood Avenue The Reporting person was taking a walk, when he was approached by an individual in a car who told the reporting person to give him his gold chain. The reporting person then took off his chain and handed it to the person in the car. The car was determined to be a rental that had not been returned to the company. Anaheim Police Department located the car, which was not damaged. The car was identified by a neighbor.

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 3)—1:21 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard A possible transient person was walking south bound on a white line on Pacific Coast Highway.

February 12

• Traffic Collision (Priority 1)—1:36 a.m.—Anderson Street and Pacific Coast Highway—Seal Beach Police shut down two south bound lanes in response to a two-car collision. A light pole that was hit, exposing wires, and knocking out all signals at Pacific Coast Highway and Anderson. CalTrans was notified. Both drivers involved in the incident tested negative for DUI.

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—9:15 a.m.——Seal Beach Boulevard—Someone used a tool to break into a Toyota Prius.

February 13

• Burglary Report (Priority 3)—12:09 p.m.—Marina Drive—The reporting person said she had surveillance footage of three suspects who broke into the mailroom then broke into mailboxes between 3:30 and 4 a.m. She told police she will provide the footage when ready.

• Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 3)—12:39 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard A man sitting in the driver seat of a truck was reportedly pounding a bottle of vodka. The reporting person was concerned that he might attempt to drive the truck. Police cited the man for an open container and secured the truck. He left on foot.

February 16

• Transient (Priority 3)—12:01 p.m.—Main Street—A transient was yelling at passersby and hitting himself. He was pushing a shopping cart.

• Suspicious Circumstances (Priority 2)—10:41 p.m.—Eighth Street—The Reporting person could see shadows in the alley and hear movement on her Ring camera.

February 17

• Transient (Priority 3) 6:46 a.m.-Main Street—A transient woman who the week before attempted to steal from a store had returned. The transient was in the bathroom. The reporting person wanted her removed. She was last seen walking southbound on Main Street.

• Transient (Priority 3)—10:54 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—An elderly woman was sitting at a bus bench. The reporting person told Seal Beach Police that she did not have any underwear on and she is leaving fecal marks on the chairs she was sitting on.

• Welfare Check—(Priority 2)—12:42 p.m.—12th Street and Pacific Coast Highway—A man wearing pants with no rear end hung out in the area for a while before putting on a better pair of pants with no cut-outs.

• Disturbing Juvenile (Priority 3)—4:03 p.m.—Avalon Drive- Five kids on bikes were causing damage to Gum Grove Park. The reporting person feared retaliation for calling the Police Department. Police informed the kids they could continue to ride their bikes in the tracks already there, but told the kids they could not dig new tracks.

(Tell the Sun about your experiences at Gum Grove Park. Email: editor2@sunnews.org and CC ckelly@localnewspapers.org.)

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—8:41 p.m.—The reporting person said a man was acting “panicky” and sweating profusely. A second reporting person called from 17th street, saying the man knocked on her door. However, he did not answer when the second reporting person called to him through the door. The man then walked over to a store and said lock the doors someone was going to start shooting. He then barricaded himself in the beer cooler.

The Seal Beach Police were able to clear the store. Police arrested Kevin James Walker, 32, on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance or narcotic drug.