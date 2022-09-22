‘Patriots in the Park’ perform to capacity crowd

People were filing into a fenced off section of Eisenhower Park as the Sunday, Sept. 18, “Patriots in the Park” concert began. Seal Beach Lions served as ushers, helping guests find their seats.

The performance was the culmination of planning that began in October 2021.

“From what I could see from the stage it was a capacity crowd of standing room only in the back as well as those out on Ocean [Boulevard] and its surrounding neighbors who took up a collection for the Symphony after the production,” wrote Chad Berlinghieri, artistic director of the Seal Beach Symphony in an email.

“Having been a coach for years,” said sponsor Jim Klisanin of Baytown Realty, “I put Chad in the ‘Big Coach’ category for putting that show together.”

Asked if the Symphony anticipates putting on the “Patriots” show again next year, Berlinghieri wrote, “Absolutely!”

Berlinghieri wrote that planning for the next show will begin after the performance of “Love Songs,” on Feb. 11, 2023, at Old Ranch Country Club. “Love Songs” will be the Seal Beach Symphony’s final event of the 2022-23 Season.

Performers included Berlinghieri, Teresa Mai, Ben Lowe, the Bierman Brothers Band, the All-American Boys Chorus, Katie Dixon, and Corday.

The conductor was Scott Melvin.

Pastor Bob Wriedt of Grace Community Church gave the invocation.

Berlinghieri expressed thanks to the volunteers who helped in the project. According to Berlinghieri, Angie Concholla was the Hot Dog Chair.

The hot dog stand generated $600 in sales that will be donated to the Youth Center. Debbie Meilke from Chase Bank handled the day of Box Office sales. Lions Tim Ganatta was chair of the Lions Chair Volunteers. Pavilions provided VIP Baskets and the Temecula Olive Oil Company provided gift bags of dipping sauces.

Sponsors of the event were F&M Bank, The Sun Newspapers, The Abbey, Finbars, Stifel Investment Banking, Baytown Realty, Wilogic, Studio Hill, So Cal Dwell, EMAC Mortgage Fund, and Watson and Associates.

The Seal Beach Symphony’s next event is a charity golf tournament set for 10 a.m., Oct. 31, at Old Ranch Country Club. For more information, visit SealBeachSymphony.com.

