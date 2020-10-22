Officer struck by car is recovering

The Seal Beach Police officer who was struck by a car while enforcing traffic laws is expected to return to duty soon.

“He is currently recovering nicely at home and is expected to make a full return on his following scheduled shift thankfully,” wrote Sgt. Brian Gray.

As Sgt. Nick Nicholas wrote in last week’s Sun, the officer was standing next to his patrol car when he was truck by another car, one unrelated to the traffic stop in progress. The driver of the car that struk the officer apparently lost control of his car. A Seal Beach Police volunteer rendered aid to the injured officer.

The driver who hit the officer fled on foot.

The California Highway Patrol ultimately arrested the driver of the car.