New public boat channel through Anaheim Bay opened Jan. 21

After a nine-month-long construction period, a new civilian boating channel through the Anaheim Bay opened to the public on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Once the new channel is opened, the old channel will become part of the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach restricted area and will be blocked off.

The new channel will provide a simpler, more direct route between the ocean and Huntington Harbour while improving safety for both the boating community and the Navy. Work on armoring the sides of the new channel will continue for several more months.

The new channel is part of a five year long Navy project to build a replacement ammunition pier and improve the safety, security and efficiency of Navy operations inside Anaheim Bay.

Commencing operations in 1944 as a U.S. Naval Ammunition and Net Depot, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach is the Pacific Fleet’s premier munitions loading installation.

The base serves an average of 40 United States Navy warships annually.