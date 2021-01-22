Los Alamitos Unified School District is ‘Jazzed’

The Seal Beach Committee of the Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Society recently presented checks totaling $3,350 to Los Alamitos Unified School District. The recipients include J. H. McGaugh Elementary School, The Youth Center and Los Alamitos High School. These funds will be used to benefit the school music programs.

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County provides award-winning music education programs to students K-12 within the county. Music programs are supported by fundraisers and donations.

PSOC members volunteer at musical events, organize concerts, and bring music education programs to our schools. Students are introduced to classical and other forms of music.

For more information, visit the Philharmonic website at www.philharmonicsociety.org and click on the Education tab.

New members to the Seal Beach committee are always welcome. Anyone who is interested may contact Kathy Morton at kath.morton@msn.com.

If you’d like to have some fun and help continue these programs, consider joining our Virtual Wine Tasting Fundraiser hosted by Bryan Babcock of Babcock Vineyards and Winery planned in March.