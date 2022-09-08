New four-day season to open Sept 16 at Los Al Race Course

Four stakes worth a combined $300,000 highlight the 2022 September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos, according to a release from Los Alamitos Race Course.

The seven-day season will begin Friday, Sept. 16 and continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday (Sept. 22-25) the final four days. Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, Sept. 22 & 23) and 12:30 p.m. on weekends (Sept. 18-19 and 24-25).

The first of the stakes races is the $75,000 E.B. Johnston for 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California. The race at one mile will be run Saturday, Sept. 17.

The following day fillies and mares – 3-year-olds & up – will get together in the $75,000 Dark Mirage Stakes at 1 1/16 miles.

Completing the schedule are the $75,000 Los Alamitos Special for 3-year-olds & up at 1 1/16 miles and the $75,000 Capote for 2-year-olds at 6 ½ furlongs. The Special will be offered Saturday, Sept. 24 while the Capote will be run on closing day, Sunday, Sept. 25.

Grandstand admission is $3 and $2 for seniors 62 and older. Admission to Burgart’s is $10 and Vessels Club is $10. Tickets can also be purchased online at http://losalamitos.com/. Los Alamitos offers free general parking. Preferred parking is $5.

The wagering menu includes a pair of $1 Pick 4’s on races 2-5 and the final four races along with a $2 Pick Six as well as the Players’ Pick 5 – a 50-cent minimum bet with a reduced takeout rate of 14% rate – on the first five races.

The Pick Six will have the standard 70-30 split with 70% of the pool going to those tickets with six winners with the remaining 30% going to tickets with five of six winners.

There will also be a handicapping contest Saturday, Sept. 24 and the Los Alamitos Racing Association will offer a cash prize and a pair of berths in the 2023 National Thoroughbred Racing Association Handicapping Championship in Las Vegas.

Cost to enter is $500. Of that amount, $100 will be placed in the contest prize pool with the remaining $400 going towards a live money wagering card.

Tournament races will include the entire card at Los Alamitos with permitted wagers including win, place, show, exactas, trifectas and daily doubles. Each entry must bet at least $50 on a minimum of five races that day, but there is no wagering limit.

The player with the highest bankroll at the end of the day will be declared the winner and the player with the second highest bankroll will be the runner-up.

The winner will receive 50% of the prize pool. The remaining payoffs: 20% (2nd place), 15% (3rd place), 7.5 % (4th place) and 7.5% (Most Money Wagered).

Entries for opening day of the September Thoroughbred meet will be taken Tuesday, Sept.13.

