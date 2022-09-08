Crossing guards work busiest intersections

By
Lt. Nick Nicholas
-
0
2
Hi Seal Beach,

I’m back this week to highlight another group of very important members of our community, our School Crossing Guards.

The Seal Beach Police Department employees six part-time school crossing guards.  These dedicated individuals help both kids and adults cross some of our busiest pedestrian intersections.  When McGaugh is in session, we have crossing guards assigned to:

• Seal Beach Boulevard and Bolsa Avenue

• Riviera Drive and Bolsa Avenue

• Pacific Coast Highway and 12th Street

• Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard

• Marlin Avenue and Riviera Drive

• Bolsa Avenue and Island View Drive

According to the California Vehicle Code §2815: “Any person who shall disregard any traffic signal or direction given by a nonstudent school crossing guard, appointed pursuant to Section 21100, or authorized by any city police department, any board of supervisors of a county, or the Department of the California Highway Patrol, when the guard is wearing the official insignia of such a school crossing guard, and when in the course of the guard’s duties the guard is protecting any person in crossing a street or highway in the vicinity of a school or while returning thereafter to a place of safety, shall be guilty of an infraction and subject to the penalties provided in Section 42001.1.”

So, what are the penalties for failing to obey a crossing guard.  See below:

(1)?or a first conviction, a fine of not less than fifty dollars ($50) nor more than one hundred dollars ($100).

(2)?or a second conviction within a period of one year, a fine of not less than one hundred dollars ($100) nor more than two hundred dollars ($200).

(3)?or a third or any subsequent conviction within a period of two years, a fine of not less than two hundred fifty dollars ($250) nor more than five hundred dollars ($500).

(b)?n addition to the fine specified in subdivision (a), the court may order the department to suspend the driver’s license for up to 30 days of any person convicted of a third or any subsequent conviction of Section 2815 within a period of two years, and the department shall suspend the license for the period of time so ordered.

I know that everyone is in a hurry, and we have busy schedules and places we need to be.  That being written, please take a few extra seconds out of your commute to obey and stop for crossing guards.  Pedestrian safety, especially that of our school-aged children, is everyone’s responsibility.

Keep your questions coming Seal Beach!  Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

