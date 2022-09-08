Crossing guards work busiest intersections

Hi Seal Beach,

I’m back this week to highlight another group of very important members of our community, our School Crossing Guards.

The Seal Beach Police Department employees six part-time school crossing guards. These dedicated individuals help both kids and adults cross some of our busiest pedestrian intersections. When McGaugh is in session, we have crossing guards assigned to:

• Seal Beach Boulevard and Bolsa Avenue

• Riviera Drive and Bolsa Avenue

• Pacific Coast Highway and 12th Street

• Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard

• Marlin Avenue and Riviera Drive

• Bolsa Avenue and Island View Drive

According to the California Vehicle Code §2815: “Any person who shall disregard any traffic signal or direction given by a nonstudent school crossing guard, appointed pursuant to Section 21100, or authorized by any city police department, any board of supervisors of a county, or the Department of the California Highway Patrol, when the guard is wearing the official insignia of such a school crossing guard, and when in the course of the guard’s duties the guard is protecting any person in crossing a street or highway in the vicinity of a school or while returning thereafter to a place of safety, shall be guilty of an infraction and subject to the penalties provided in Section 42001.1.”

So, what are the penalties for failing to obey a crossing guard. See below:

(1)?or a first conviction, a fine of not less than fifty dollars ($50) nor more than one hundred dollars ($100).

(2)?or a second conviction within a period of one year, a fine of not less than one hundred dollars ($100) nor more than two hundred dollars ($200).

(3)?or a third or any subsequent conviction within a period of two years, a fine of not less than two hundred fifty dollars ($250) nor more than five hundred dollars ($500).

(b)?n addition to the fine specified in subdivision (a), the court may order the department to suspend the driver’s license for up to 30 days of any person convicted of a third or any subsequent conviction of Section 2815 within a period of two years, and the department shall suspend the license for the period of time so ordered.

I know that everyone is in a hurry, and we have busy schedules and places we need to be. That being written, please take a few extra seconds out of your commute to obey and stop for crossing guards. Pedestrian safety, especially that of our school-aged children, is everyone’s responsibility.

Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

