Naval Weapons Station to conduct major disaster drills

Local residents may see a significant increase in first responder activity aboard Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach from Aug. 7-9 as base personnel run a series of major natural disaster exercises.

The event is part of an annual nationwide Navy drill known as Exercise Citadel Rumble 2023.

“This will be one of the biggest exercises that we’ve run in years,” said base Training Officer Jay St. Germaine. “I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and the great opportunities this will provide to make our disaster preparedness even better.”

The exercise will provide training that improves the ability of Navy personnel to react to no-notice disaster events, and reminds military families how to prepare for and where to find Navy resources after an incident. Exercise scenarios use realistic potential incidents based on the locations of each individual base.

At Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, base personnel will practice preparing for and responding to large earthquakes, tsunamis and the resulting major infrastructure damage.

In support of the exercise, the base will be working with a number of outside organizations including the US Army Corps of Engineers, Caltrans, the Orange County Fire Authority, the Seal Beach Police Department, Southern California Gas, Southern California Edison, and the Boeing Company.

Base personnel and area residents may see or hear first responder activities associated with the exercise, and the station’s “Giant Voice” mass notification loudspeaker system may be heard. Simulated mass casualties and role players will also be used. Traffic on civilian roads and the Anaheim Bay public boat channel is not expected to be impacted.

Additional live exercise information will be provided on the weapons station’s social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.