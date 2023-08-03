Orr takes over as new principal of HB High

The Huntington Beach Union High School District (HBUHSD) has announced Brenna Orr as the next principal of Huntington Beach High School (HBHS), where she has been an assistant principal overseeing guidance and curriculum since 2021.

Orr graduated from Chapman University in 2004 with a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Social Work. She continued her education at National University, obtaining her teaching credential and Master’s degree before going on to the University of California, Irvine, where she received her Administrative Credential. Orr is currently finishing a Ph.D. program at Chapman University.

With her beginnings as a student teacher at Fountain Valley High School (FVHS), Orr has spent her 15 years in education with HBUHSD. She landed her first teaching position in 2008 at FVHS as an English teacher, and after spending seven years at FVHS, Orr secured her first administrative position at Marina High School as an assistant principal, where she oversaw curriculum and guidance for six years. In 2021, she became an assistant principal at Huntington Beach High School, overseeing curriculum and guidance. As an Oiler for the last two years, Orr has shown immense dedication to the students, staff, and community at HBHS.

When talking about becoming principal, Brenna Orr exclaimed, “I have been extremely grateful to call HBHS home for the past two years, and am thrilled and humbled to transition into the role of principal. In my time at Huntington, the talent, skills, compassion, and camaraderie have left me in awe. Working alongside Principal Morris and the entire Oiler team, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and hard work of the students, staff, and community who have helped lay a strong foundation of academic, athletic, and artistic excellence. I am honored to now not only step into this new role within our Oiler community but to lead and guide HBHS into its next chapter. I look forward to continuing our tradition of collaborating with our students, staff, and community as we build upon our legacy and innovate for our future.”

“We are thrilled to have Brenna Orr step into the principal position at HBHS,” shared HBUHSD Superintendent Dr. Clint Harwick. “Throughout her years in the District, she has been a strong and supportive leader, putting the needs of students first and understanding the importance of fostering a positive and enriching school culture. There is no doubt that Brenna will lead the Oilers with integrity, helping to maintain and grow the wonderful aspects of HBHS in all areas, including academics, arts, and athletics.”

HBUHSD is looking forward to seeing Orr lead HBHS and knows that her dedication and compassion will be tremendous assets as the new HBHS principal. Being a part of the Oiler community for the past two years will allow her to preserve the school’s great traditions, ensuring the programs will continue to thrive. We’re confident that HBHS will flourish under Orr’s leadership, knowing she will unify and connect with students, staff, and the community for years to come.