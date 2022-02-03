Man victim of random assault with knife

A man was a victim of a random assault with a deadly weapon when an unknown person allegedly held a knife to his neck.

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at about 8:15 a.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon which occurred in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy located at 921 Pacific Coast Highway.

The victim, an adult man, told officers that he had parked and was exiting his car when he was allegedly approached by the suspect.

The suspect produced a knife and held it inches away from the victim’s neck. The suspect did not say anything, nor did he demand money or property. The victim feared for his life. Seconds later, the suspect withdrew the knife from the victim’s neck and entered the CVS Pharmacy. The victim was uninjured.

Officers contacted the suspect inside the store and took him into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as Christopher Patino-Guzman, age 20, of Arlington, Virginia. He was arrested for §245(a)(1) CPC, assault with a deadly weapon and later booked at the Orange County Jail.

The suspect’s motivation for this seemingly random assault is unknown. This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Bruno Balderrama at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1109 or bbalderrama@sealbeachca.gov.

