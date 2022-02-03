Regional SWAT team responds to possible burglary in progress

The West County SWAT Team served a search warrant in the 1700- block of Crestview Avenue last weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at about 9:11 am, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a possible burglary in progress at a residence located in the 1700-block of Crestview Avenue.

The reporting party stated they had heard glass breaking and the sound of a woman screaming.

Two days prior, Seal Beach Police detectives served a search warrant on that residence, confirmed that it was an alleged drug house, and placed one person under arrest for possession of narcotics for sales.

During the incident on today’s date, Seal Beach patrol officers learned that at least two suspects had forced entry into the vacant residence which had since been boarded and secured. The management company responsible for overseeing the care of the residence told officers that no one had permission to be inside.

Based on this information, the West County Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded to the residence.

A search warrant was obtained, and members of the SWAT team searched the residence hours later. At the conclusion of the search, no subjects were located inside the house.

Seal Beach detectives detained two female subjects related to this incident. Investigators also identified two other male suspects who are believed to have fled prior to the patrol officers’ arrival. The identities of these individuals will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

There is currently no threat to the public as a result of this incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Bedard at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1113 or rbedard@sealbeachca.gov.

Download QR