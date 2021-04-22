Los Al softball team adds three victories to undefeated record

Los Alamitos Softball added to their undefeated record in last week’s games, most notably defeating Chino Hills in a home game at Los Alamitos High School.

The Griffin’s offense rallied to score 17 runs, defeating the Huskies 17-6.

The Lady Griffins had exceeded expectations in their first games of the season, but victory was not guaranteed; Chino Hills Softball, while only 6-3 on the season, was projected to be one of the best teams in the nation back in March, mostly due to their strong pitching staff.

But despite strong competition, it seemed that the Lady Griffins were up to the challenge. Strong hitting by the offense quickly put Los Alamitos on top, as the Griffins scored 6 runs by the third inning. The hitting remained potent the rest of the game, accumulating in over 17 runs. Pitching also remained strong, as pitchers Mackenzie Ficke and Sydney Saldana slowed down the Huskies offense, limiting them to only 6 runs over 7 innings.

Rob Weil, the head coach of Los Al’s team, commented on both the pitching and offense of the team, and seemed confident in their ability to perform.

“I think the pitching staff is going to keep us in ball games. I don’t know if it’s going to shut people down on a consistent basis, but I think that we’re going to get score runs to win games,” Weil said.

He described the team’s offense as potent. He also said the team has quality hitters up and down the line-up. The Griffins went on to win two additional games last week, defeating South Hills and Gahr High Schools, 18-12 and 11-3 respectively.

They had also recently defeated Norco High School, another nationally ranked school, by a score of 8-4.

The Griffins are now ranked first in California and fourth in the nation in MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings.