Los Al High Show Choir wins again, this time in Nashville

The Los Alamitos Show Choir is celebrating after a winning weekend at the Show Choir Nationals competition held at the Gaylord Opryland Complex and Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

The award-winning program with seven choirs added to its achievements during the three-day event from March 25-27.

Both Sound FX, the advanced mixed show choir, and Soundtrax, the advanced women’s show choir, earned top honors.

Sound FX was named the Grand Champion of the entire event and earned awards for Outstanding Vocals and Outstanding Choreography. In addition, Danielle Barron was named Best Female Soloist and Alessandro Briseño-Tapia was named Best Male Soloist.

Soundtrax earned first place in the Women’s Division as well as awards for Outstanding Visuals and Outstanding Vocals. Jay Garcia earned an award for Outstanding Soloist.

There were a total of 13 mixed choirs competing and five women’s groups, according to showchoir.com.

According to the district, this marks the 15th title for Sound FX under the direction of David Moellenkamp. It’s the 7th title for Soundtrax under the direction of Moana Dherlin.

Download QR