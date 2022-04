Seal Beach resident Sandy Tessier, right, was installed as president of the California Federation of Women’s Clubs Orange District for fiscal 2022-2024 in a ceremony in La Habra on April 9. Barbara Murphy, of Cerritos, left, was installed as the group’s treasurer. Both are members of the Rossmoor Woman’s Club. The district is made up of 21 women’s clubs in Orange County that are affiliated with the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a social and philanthropic organization.

