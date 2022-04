Together Again – As the pandemic subsides, OC companies are bringing their employees together again to support the local community in person for April’s “Global Service Month.” This weekend in Seal Beach, 50 Bank of America employees and their families joined the Surfrider Foundation for a beach cleanup day, collecting more than 132 pounds of trash, including some interesting debris nabbed from the ocean by (left to right) BofA employees Jesus Piedra, Mina Izaguirre, and Ariana Valdez.

