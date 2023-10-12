Los Al girls volleyball finishes 3rd in RCT Tourney

The Los Alamitos girls varsity volleyball team has an overall season record of 30 wins and only 5 losses, boasting an overall California State Ranking 8th out of 1473 high school varsity teams in the Golden State.

This past weekend the team faced its toughest competition yet going 6 -1 in Tournament play and taking 3rd place in the Redondo Costa Tournament.

In 2023 the teams’ tournament record is 20-3, The Lady Griffins Placed 3rd in the Hawaii Invitational; Placed 1st in the Whittier Classic; and Placed 3rd in the Redondo – Mira Costa Classic. This past weekend, the team took a semifinal loss to Marymount who ultimately lost to the number one team in the country Mira Costa. The team stats are off the charts with team leaders in every category:

Los Alamitos / Redondo – Mira Costa Tournament Stat Leaders:

Tournament Kills

Junior Ashley Repetti – 48 Kills

Junior Katy Foley – 27 Kills

Sophomore Brynn Minter – 24 Kills

Tournament Digs

Senior Noa Nuez – 33 Digs

Freshman Kaitlyn Herweg – 19 Digs

Senior Kaia Herweg – 18 Digs

Tournament Combined Blocks

Senior Anna Sanzaro – 10 Blocks

Junior Katy Foley – 6 Blocks

Junior Ashley Repetti – 5 Blocks

Tournament Aces

Senior Kaia Herweg – 6 Aces

Senior Elon Milroy – 5 Aces

Senior Noa Nuez – 5 Aces

Junior Ashley Repetti – 5 Aces

Tournament Setting Assists

Junior Sammy Maxwell – 67 Assists

Senior Kaia Herweg – 58 Assists

Junior Valerie Caedenas – 21 Assists

The team has six seniors graduating and they were recognized on Senior Night before Tuesday’s regular season finale’ against Newport Harbor.

#1 Kaia Herweg

#3 Sophie Fackrell

#4 Nalani Childers

#9 Anna Sanzaro

#20 Elon Milroy

#21 Noa Nuez