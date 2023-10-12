City to make agreement with Anaheim for Homeland Security grant money

Funds would go to training, equipment, etc.

The City Council on Oct. 9 authorized the city manager or the police chief to approve a Homeland Security Grant agreement. The money would go for planning, equipment, training or exercises.

This was a Consent Calendar Item. The council votes on consent items as a group, unless items are pulled for a separate discussion and vote. This item was not removed.

“The Federal Homeland Security Appropriations Act provides funding to address the needs of high-risk urban areas through planning, equipment/services, training, and exercises through the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI),” according to the staff report prepared by Seal Beach Police Support Services Capt. Nick Nicholas.

“The City of Seal Beach is located in the Anaheim/Santa Ana Urban Area and is eligible to receive financial assistance in the form of funds, equipment, technology and services, through Homeland Security sub-grants from the State of California,” Nicholas wrote.

“The City must enter into agreement with the City of Anaheim, which is the UASI core agency for the Anaheim/Santa Ana Urban Area to facilitate the transfer of Homeland Security Grant funds,” Nicholas wrote.

“The program requires the City Council to adopt a resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute documents in order to obtain the grant funds,” Nicholas wrote.

The staff report did not provide the amount of money that might be involved.

According to the council resolution, Anaheim received more than $5.1 million in funds.