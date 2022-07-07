Los Al 8U team in State Tournament on July 8-10

The Los Alamitos Girls Softball League 8U Gold Team is advancing to play at the State Tournament level. This is the first time that they have been able to play at the state level since 2019. They qualified to complete at State Tournament in Lancaster this coming weekend, July 8-10, by placing in the top six teams at the District Tournament in Fountain Valley. This 8U Gold All Star team recently took home the First Place trophy in the Rancho Penasquitos Memorial Day Classic Tournament and has been working hard in preparation for the state tournament.

