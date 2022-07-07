City likely to continue virtual meetings

Officials cite COVID exposures among staff as reason

There is only one Seal Beach City Council meeting scheduled this month, on Monday, July 25. It is not yet known if it will be a virtual or in-person meeting, but virtual meetings are expected for the foreseeable future.

District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick said in a July 5 interview that he did not know how long the city would continue to hold virtual meetings.

He said the city has had 17 people exposed to get COVID. “That put us back to being a skeleton crew,” Kalmick said.

During the last council meeting, City Manager Jill Ingram said COVID numbers for staff were trending in the wrong direction and approaching the state threshold for a major outbreak. Ingram said the city doesn’t have the staff to support a significant outbreak in multiple departments. Ingram said the city’s ability to respond to public requests may be delayed as a result of that.

She requested the community’s ongoing patience with city staff for the next few weeks.

