Long Beach woman is new Pastor at Mount Calvary

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church recently welcomed its new pastor, Carole Parmeter Dyer. The church, located near the corner of Ball and Valley View in Cypress, is looking forward to an exciting future under her strong leadership and music skills.

Pastor Carole grew up in Garden Grove and is a graduate of Cal State University Long Beach and Pacific Lutheran Seminary in Berkeley. Previously she was a pastor at Christ Lutheran in Orange and Director of Music at King of Glory in Fountain Valley. Pastor Carole lives with her husband Tom, a public school music teacher, and her son Aidan in Long Beach.

On December 11, 2021, Pastor Carole was officially installed as Mount Calvary’s pastor in a church service presided over by Bishop Andy Taylor of the Pacifica Synod and Pastor Jennifer Schultz of Bethlehem Lutheran in Los Alamitos. Special music was provided by Mount Calvary’s Carillon Choir and Pastor Carole’s long-standing Celtic/jazz/folk band, Woven Image. An outdoor luncheon was held following the installation.

Organized in 1957 — when the church was surrounded by dairy farms and Cypress was known as Dairy City — Mount Calvary is a congregation the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. It currently holds in-person services on Sunday mornings at 10 A.M. During the Covid pandemic, services are also broadcast as a webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81780928930.

