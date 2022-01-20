Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on detailed versions of the log. The source documents were provided by the Seal Beach Police Department.

Space makes it impossible to include all instances and arrests.

IN SEAL BEACH

Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)–10:23 a.m.–Sixth Street—A catalytic converter was taken from the reporting person’s car. Report taken.

Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)–10:43 a.m.–Ocean Avenue– A catalytic converter was taken from the reporting person’s car. Report taken.

Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)–11:31 a.m.–16th Street (Old Town)–A woman was seen going in front yards. Police contacted her in front of the 16th Street garage. Police arrested Laura Marie Astrin on suspicion of unlawful drug paraphernalia and released her on a citation.

Transient (Priority 3)–1:56 p.m.–Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person saw a man light a fire in a trash bin. As of 1:57 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority was en route. He was gone when police arrived, but he did cause damage to the trash structure.

Patrol Check (Priority 3)–2:15 p.m.–Seal Beach Boulevard—A woman was begging for money. She had a child of about 5 with her. The reporting person was concerned for the child because she was so close to the street. The woman and child were gone when police arrived.

Found Property (Priority 4)–2:42 p.m.–Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person found ammunition in a safety deposit box. Police collected the ammo for destruction.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Found Property (Priority 4)–6:14 p.m.–Hazelnut Avenue—The reporting person found a pistol wrapped in plastic in the chimney. The reporting person took it out. The reporting person didn’t know if it was loaded. Report taken.

911 Hang-up (Priority 2)–10:13 p.m.–Anchor Way—A man was heard calling someone a nightmare and the line disconnected. As of 10:24 p.m., police had a woman on the line who said she and her husband were present and the words might have come from a video they were watching. Police determined that a child was playing with a cell phone and accidentally touched the emergency button. The family said they did not need police services. They checked out OK.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Medical Aid (Priority 1)–6:23 a.m.–Pelorus Avenue—A woman was giving birth. The Orange County Fire Authority was en route. As of 6:24, the Fire Authority was giving the father instructions. Seconds later, the baby was out. The baby was crying. As of 6:28 a.m., police stood by with the Fire Authority.

Found Property (Priority 3)–Noon—Ocean Avenue—A tow truck company repossessed a car in Seal Beach on Dec. 21 and on Dec. 22 found a gun inside the car. The towing service requested Seal Beach Police confiscate it.

Disturbing Person (Priority 2)–1:48 p.m.–Pacific Coast Highway—A man was reportedly yelling in an aisle at the location. Police arrested Marvin Adams on suspicion of trespassing.

Counseling (Priority 3)–4:30 p.m.–Pacific Coast Highway—A child described as middle school age, reportedly ran into the daycare screaming bad words. The reporting person wanted the incident documented. Police counseled the reporting person and gave the incident an event number.

Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Petty Theft (Priority 2)–4:21 p.m.–Seal Beach Boulevard—As of 4:22 p.m., the suspect was running across the street. He dropped the bag of meds. As of 4:50 p.m., police determined that the suspect left his cell phone and cutting tools in the bag with the merchandise.

Disturbing Person (Priority 2)–9:21 p.m.–Pacific Coast Highway (Bridgeport)–A man was yelling at an employee because his money got stuck in the change machine. Police contacted one individual. It was a verbal dispute over a machine taking customers’ money. The customer was reimbursed.

Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

Hazard (Priority 3)–9:58 a.m.–Ocean Avenue (Old Town)–The reporting person was walking her dog. The dog yelped after the dog walked over an Edison plate. She was certain the dog had been shocked. She said the plate had “Edison” on it. She put cones around the plate. Police checked the plate. It appeared normal to sight, touch, and smell.

Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021

Check Area (Priority 2)–8:43 a.m.–Ocean Avenue—The reporting person said that when dogs walk through the area, they were getting shocked by an Edison electric panel. Four cones were up in the area. A second reporting person pointed out the area to police. Police contacted Southern California Edison and advised them of the issue. The plate was reportedly due to residential construction. Police put up caution tape. According to notes in the log, Edison sent out a crew the previous day to fix the issue and their closed their order at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24.

Counseling (Priority 3)–11:37 p.m.–Oleander Street—The reporting person complained about what they described as an ongoing problem with neighbors on Birchwood setting off fireworks.

