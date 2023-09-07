Local girl, 16, releases her first song

The song goes live Friday, Sept. 8. Her band will perform at the Arts & Crafts Faire Sunday

Seal Beach’s Prestyn Smith, 16, is set to release her first song, “Hold My Hand” at midnight on Friday, Sept. 8.

Prestyn’s name might be familiar to some locals. According to her mom, Kerie Smith, Prestyn is a member of The PBJ Trio. The PBJ Trio is scheduled to perform at the Faire from noon to 1:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, according to the Faire schedule. The band members include acoustic bassist Eme Beck and percussionist Jax Cunnigham, according to Kerie.

“The trio recently performed on The Petros and Money Radio Show, The NAMM Show and can be seen at local venues such as 320 Main and The Beach House,” Kerie wrote.

The PBJ Trio is not Prestyn’s only band. She is also lead singer and guitarist for the band Accidental Tendencies. Hennessey’s Tavern, The Seal Beach Fish Fry and the crafts faire’s guests are familiar with the work of Accidental Tendencies, which has performed at the Faire for the past two years.

Prestyn performs solo as well.

“She is a student at The Orange County School of the Arts and is part of their Popular Music conservatory,” wrote her mom Kerie Smith.

“She began performing covers and original songs when she was 12 years old at open mic night down at Bogart’s Coffee House before the pandemic hit,” Kerie wrote.

“Since then, she has performed all over Southern California and in Nashville, where she recorded her first original song,” Kerie wrote.

“She has been fortunate to sing the National Anthem numerous times for different Seal Beach events, including the upcoming Arts and Crafts Faire September 10th,” Kerie wrote.

Prestyn’s song “Hold My Hand” will be available on all streaming platforms, according to Kerie, who hopes to get the Seal Beach community to support Prestyn as she begins her professional music career. Follow Prestyn Smith on social media @prestynsmithmusic on Instagram for show dates, appearances and new releases.

Follow The PBJ trio @thepbjtrio on Instagram.