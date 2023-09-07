45th Annual Arts & Crafts Faire schedule and artisans

Saturday

9 a.m. – Arts & Crafts Faire opens

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

10 – 10:10 a.m.

Grand Opening of the Show

National Anthem – McAuliffe and Oak Choirs

Lion President Mary Hollen, Mayor Tom Moore

Moment of Silence for the victims and survivors of the tragic Lahaina fire

10:15 – 10:45 a.m.

McAuliffe Choir and Individual Students

Oak Middle School and Individual Students

10:45 – 11:00 a.m.

11 – 11:45 a.m. Jessa Rae 14

Noon – 1:50 p.m.

Seal Beach Jazz – Long Beach City College Alums

Andy Francis – Sax

Ian Beebe – Piano

Jack Sneddon – Guitar

Ki Park – Bass

Jacob Minnis – Drums

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

2:30 PM – 3:00 p.m.

Yoni Benhaim Trio – Los Al High School

Yoni Benhaim – Piano

John Sabino – Drums

Claire Remland – Bass

3 –3:20 p.m.

3:20 – 4 p.m. Sage Thankachen 17

ALDI C 25 – Pop Star From Canada

4 – 4:50 p.m. Melanie Injeyan 17

5 – 5:30 p.m.

5:30 – 5:50 p.m.

6 Show Closes

Anya Kay 15

Dominique Ilie 1545th Annual Arts & Crafts Faire

Sunday

9 a.m. – Arts & Crafts Faire opens

9 – 1 a.m.

Los Al High School Jazz Combo

Nicolas Pallone- Guitar

Syd Howe – Drums

Chiara Delorenzo – Piano

Hyde Mcferson – Bass

Lon Monk – Tenor Sax

Zazh Zonni – Trombone

Gabriel Gandara – Alto Sax

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Patrick Cotter Citrus Community College

Andrew Creighton -Fullerton College Both Former Los Al Jazz I

11:05 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

National Anthem – Prestyn Smith

Moment of silence for the victims and first responders of 911 -May we never forget

11:30 a.m. – noon

12:45 – 1:10 p.m. Samantha Sutherland 17 Los Al High

Presley Faus 17 Cypress High School

12 – 1:50 p.m.

PBJ Trio

Prestyn Smith 16 OCSA

Jax Cunningham 15 HBHS MMET

Eme Beck 16 OSCA

1:50 – 2:50 p.m.

Crystalvoice Studio

Nila Fox – Los Alamitos High

Mia Borm – Los Alamitos High

Alyssa Wiitanen – Los Alamitos High

Tasha Johnson – Los Alamitos High

Bobby Medina – Los Alamitos High

Chloe Medina – Los Alamitos High

Kendall Powers – Los Alamitos High

Sofia Farfan – Poly High

Sariah Harvey – Valley Christian

2:50 – 3:10 p.m. Ellery – Biola University

3:15 – 3:55 p.m. Lucia Churchill 13

4 p.m. Show Closes

2023 Seal Beach Lions Arts & Crafts Faire

Artisan or Organization Space Marketing Description

A and C Crafts 23 Hand Embroidered Items

Accessory Alchemy Q Steampunk & Victorian Jewelry

Aerides General Store U.5 Artisan Soaps and Body Essentials

Alamitos Eyes – Sound Booth 63 Bringing sound clarity and pitch to an otherwise tone deaf world

Anantara Y Tye Die Clothing, Silver Jewelry

Ancient Echoes 54 Unique Earth Inspired Jewelry Designs

And the Moon will Rise 8 Clever & Colorful stationary for people who kick ass

ANTA DESIGNS B Baskets, Placemats & Trivets

Art by Seth 49 One of a kinds leather crafted products

artbygino.com T Original Artworks by Gino Nardo Woodworking, Paintings and More

Baby Cadeaux 52 Baby Gifts

Bath Bombs by Jay 57 Bath Bombs, bath truffles, shower steamers, bath and body products, crystal trees

Bellaglassjewelry L Handmade jewelry, crochet scarf, shawls, pictures, succulent plants

Beth Jewelry 1 Everyday, lightweight, artisan jewelry featuring handcrafted simple shapes and symbols

Blue River 17 Handbags & Accessories

Brie Creative W Ocean themed home goods

C & A Gemstones 34 Hand Made Jewelry by Mother-Daughter Rock Hounds

Charmed Jewelry Designs G BeachChic Jewelry with a vintage twist

Chromantics R.5 Custom Wooden home goods

ColoriqueCreations YY Polymer Clay miniatures

Cool Life Dog 59.1 Cool Stuff for Cool Dogs

Creative Mat Designs 31 Creative Mat Designs for Photos

Creative Stitches By Carol M Handmade gift items

David E. Allen fine art 20 Oil Paintings

Dawn Mendelson Mosaic Art S Mosaic Art

Debra Covern Designs 50 Textiles, Men’s Shirts & Jewelry

Denise Designs 45 Wire wrapped gemstone jewelry

e a r t h r I s I n g 16 Handmade Jewelry

Eco-Je’ R Eco-friendly jewelry & accessories

Entertainment Stage 62 Entertainment

For Friends 43 Home made craft items

Friends of the Seal Beach Animal Care Center 59 Baked Goods

From The Heart Hancrafted Jewelry 28 Homemade Jewelry and Home Décor

Glass Art from the Heart 46 One of a kind seaglass art pictures

Good Vibes Only Gems and Jewels Z.5 Handmade crystal and gemstone jewelry

Hal Robinson Designs 44 Cartoon Art

Hand Blown Glass by ivan adaniya 10 Hand Blown Glass, vases, bowl

Handcrafted Hippie Soap 25 Beautiful handmade soap & Candles

Happy Bohemians A Hand painted Bohemian style clothing

HIPPYTOES Pottery Y.5 Handmade Functional Pottery

Jacqueline Ceramics 12 Handmade Ceramics

JD Shultz Art 6 Paintings on reverse Plexiglas

Jeans beadworks 53 Handmade Sweaters, Hats & Glass Art

Kip Designs UU Hand Crafted Décor

Knit Boutique 26 Mila’s knitted shawls and holiday wreaths

LasloPhotography 40 Landscape & Nature Photography

Lava The Oil 32 Handmade one of a kind diffuser bracelets

Lions Art Faire Information Booth 61 Lions Information booth for guests & Artisans – show central

LIONS YOUTH ART BOOTH 56 Youth Art Fun

Little Muse Designs 7 Unique bead woven jewelry

Lost Horizon Arts 9 Surf art & Art made from reclaimed fishing boats

Lovely Little Bags in LB H Lovely little Bags for Up-cycled leather

Lucinda Jewelry 21 Handmade Jewelry using bead weaving and some wire work

Lu-Ly Creations O Fused glass, crochet items & Hand Sewn Bags

Maebe, LLC 4 T-Shirts, Kids Notecards, Bamboo Straws, Phone Stands. Coastal Themed

Maedn Supply C Maedn Supply – Land & Sea Scape Artist; Handmade Cards

Majesta M Essentials 36 Handmade Handbags and Metal Arts

Me Shell Graphics 13 Note Cards, Decoupage on Wood, Magnets, Bookmarks, Coasters, Etc. Plus Custom work

Mermaid Moxie E Ocean Art & Jewelry

Mikaiya Designs 48 Original Artwork, Natural Stone jewelry, knitted and felting work

Mystic Bottle Studio 29 Handmade Functional Pottery

National Alliance on Mental Illness OC – Creative Artists Guild 58 Art by Mentally Challenged Artists

Painted Daisy Studio QQ Fashion – purses and travel bags

Pelham’s Paperie 2 Handsewn Fabric Stationary

Photomanipulation Art 11 Photomanipulation Art

Pintas Jewelry U handmade gold filled and sterling silver jewelry

POLICE EMERGENCY ACCESS 55

Pontigo 15 Pontigo. Home and Kids Clothes

Pretty Things Jewelry 42 Handcrafted Jewelry

Purely Natural Candles & Soaps 27 Coconut Oil Candles & Soaps

Rainbow Tie-Dyes 38 Rainbow Tie-Dyes

Recyclicious 33 Upcycled vintage scarf hair accessories and glass art handmade from recycled glass powder

RickyShoots Photography 37 Oceanic Photography

RJW Fine Photography I Landscape & Street Photography

RMG Leather and More 19 Leather purses and totes. Spoon jewelry and rings

Robert Marble Artwork 30 Humorous Acrylic paintings

Roni’s Treasures 3 Handcrafted Sea Glass Jewelry

Ross Anita Suggs, ArtistJ Oil Paintings, fused glass art, silver wire wrapped pendants, earrings & bracelets 3

Saint Johns Sponge Co. X.5 Sea sponge, luffa, lave, agave, natural brushes, soaps and sponge

Sarcastic Succulents ZZ Succulent & Pampas Arrangements. Candles & Jewelry

Seal Beach Leo Club – Food Booth 64 Great Food and Drink

Shell-Shocked Crafts 35 Sand Dollar Art

Spark Sprayer Custom Metal Work Z Custom made metal artwork based

Starfish are People Too N Hand painted Starfish Ornaments

Sunset Wave Art K Beach Art, Seascapes, Surfing & local piers

Susie Sparkle ZZZ Applique Children’s Clothing

Terra Vela by Natural Body & Bath Soy Candles 18 Terra Vela by Natural Body & Bath

TessArtStudios 41 Ceramic Sculpture

The Glass Shack V Stained Glass Art for Home and Garden

ThreePineHill 24 Custom jewelry and decorative art

Tiffany’s House Inc. 14 Unique, one of a kind handmade jewelry

Tiny Window Glass Works F Handmade Stained Glass Sun Catchers

Turning By Design 47 One of a kind handcrafted pens made with exotic woods from around the world

Under the Sea Glass 22 Sea Glass, Shell, and nautical themed jewelry.

V Amantea Designs P Vibrant Home Garden and Personal Décor

VDM Designs Q.5 Ceramic Home Décor and Housewares

Weathered Woods 51 Weathered Woods garden planters and mobiles

Woman’s Club of Seal Beach 60 Plant Sale

Wood Waves 5 Wood Surf Art

worn [BUT NOT] forgotten X Vintage Sports Art

Yarian’s Designs D Hand Created Stained Glass Items

YuneekArt by Christine Madrid 39 Mixed Media Collage and Paintings