45th Annual Arts & Crafts Faire schedule and artisans

Saturday
9 a.m. – Arts & Crafts Faire opens
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
10 – 10:10 a.m.
Grand Opening of the Show
National Anthem – McAuliffe and Oak Choirs
Lion President Mary Hollen, Mayor Tom Moore
Moment of Silence for the victims and survivors of the tragic Lahaina fire
10:15 – 10:45 a.m.
McAuliffe Choir and Individual Students
Oak Middle School and Individual Students
10:45 – 11:00 a.m.
11 – 11:45 a.m. Jessa Rae 14
Noon – 1:50 p.m.
Seal Beach Jazz – Long Beach City College Alums
Andy Francis – Sax
Ian Beebe – Piano
Jack Sneddon – Guitar
Ki Park – Bass
Jacob Minnis – Drums
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
2:30 PM – 3:00 p.m.
Yoni Benhaim Trio – Los Al High School
Yoni Benhaim – Piano
John Sabino – Drums
Claire Remland – Bass
3 –3:20 p.m.
3:20 – 4 p.m. Sage Thankachen 17
ALDI C 25 – Pop Star From Canada
4 – 4:50 p.m. Melanie Injeyan 17
5 – 5:30 p.m.
5:30 – 5:50 p.m.
6 Show Closes
Anya Kay 15
Dominique Ilie 1545th Annual Arts & Crafts Faire
Sunday
9 a.m. – Arts & Crafts Faire opens
9 – 1 a.m.
Los Al High School Jazz Combo
Nicolas Pallone- Guitar
Syd Howe – Drums
Chiara Delorenzo – Piano
Hyde Mcferson – Bass
Lon Monk – Tenor Sax
Zazh Zonni – Trombone
Gabriel Gandara – Alto Sax
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Patrick Cotter Citrus Community College
Andrew Creighton -Fullerton College Both Former Los Al Jazz I
11:05 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
National Anthem – Prestyn Smith
Moment of silence for the victims and first responders of 911 -May we never forget
11:30 a.m. – noon
12:45 – 1:10 p.m. Samantha Sutherland 17 Los Al High
Presley Faus 17 Cypress High School
12 – 1:50 p.m.
PBJ Trio
Prestyn Smith 16 OCSA
Jax Cunningham 15 HBHS MMET
Eme Beck 16 OSCA
1:50 – 2:50 p.m.
Crystalvoice Studio
Nila Fox – Los Alamitos High
Mia Borm – Los Alamitos High
Alyssa Wiitanen – Los Alamitos High
Tasha Johnson – Los Alamitos High
Bobby Medina – Los Alamitos High
Chloe Medina – Los Alamitos High
Kendall Powers – Los Alamitos High
Sofia Farfan – Poly High
Sariah Harvey – Valley Christian
2:50 – 3:10 p.m. Ellery – Biola University
3:15 – 3:55 p.m. Lucia Churchill 13
4 p.m. Show Closes
2023 Seal Beach Lions Arts & Crafts Faire
Artisan or Organization Space Marketing Description
A and C Crafts 23 Hand Embroidered Items
Accessory Alchemy Q Steampunk & Victorian Jewelry
Aerides General Store U.5 Artisan Soaps and Body Essentials
Alamitos Eyes – Sound Booth 63 Bringing sound clarity and pitch to an otherwise tone deaf world
Anantara Y Tye Die Clothing, Silver Jewelry
Ancient Echoes 54 Unique Earth Inspired Jewelry Designs
And the Moon will Rise 8 Clever & Colorful stationary for people who kick ass
ANTA DESIGNS B Baskets, Placemats & Trivets
Art by Seth 49 One of a kinds leather crafted products
artbygino.com T Original Artworks by Gino Nardo Woodworking, Paintings and More
Baby Cadeaux 52 Baby Gifts
Bath Bombs by Jay 57 Bath Bombs, bath truffles, shower steamers, bath and body products, crystal trees
Bellaglassjewelry L Handmade jewelry, crochet scarf, shawls, pictures, succulent plants
Beth Jewelry 1 Everyday, lightweight, artisan jewelry featuring handcrafted simple shapes and symbols
Blue River 17 Handbags & Accessories
Brie Creative W Ocean themed home goods
C & A Gemstones 34 Hand Made Jewelry by Mother-Daughter Rock Hounds
Charmed Jewelry Designs G BeachChic Jewelry with a vintage twist
Chromantics R.5 Custom Wooden home goods
ColoriqueCreations YY Polymer Clay miniatures
Cool Life Dog 59.1 Cool Stuff for Cool Dogs
Creative Mat Designs 31 Creative Mat Designs for Photos
Creative Stitches By Carol M Handmade gift items
David E. Allen fine art 20 Oil Paintings
Dawn Mendelson Mosaic Art S Mosaic Art
Debra Covern Designs 50 Textiles, Men’s Shirts & Jewelry
Denise Designs 45 Wire wrapped gemstone jewelry
e a r t h r I s I n g 16 Handmade Jewelry
Eco-Je’ R Eco-friendly jewelry & accessories
Entertainment Stage 62 Entertainment
For Friends 43 Home made craft items
Friends of the Seal Beach Animal Care Center 59 Baked Goods
From The Heart Hancrafted Jewelry 28 Homemade Jewelry and Home Décor
Glass Art from the Heart 46 One of a kind seaglass art pictures
Good Vibes Only Gems and Jewels Z.5 Handmade crystal and gemstone jewelry
Hal Robinson Designs 44 Cartoon Art
Hand Blown Glass by ivan adaniya 10 Hand Blown Glass, vases, bowl
Handcrafted Hippie Soap 25 Beautiful handmade soap & Candles
Happy Bohemians A Hand painted Bohemian style clothing
HIPPYTOES Pottery Y.5 Handmade Functional Pottery
Jacqueline Ceramics 12 Handmade Ceramics
JD Shultz Art 6 Paintings on reverse Plexiglas
Jeans beadworks 53 Handmade Sweaters, Hats & Glass Art
Kip Designs UU Hand Crafted Décor
Knit Boutique 26 Mila’s knitted shawls and holiday wreaths
LasloPhotography 40 Landscape & Nature Photography
Lava The Oil 32 Handmade one of a kind diffuser bracelets
Lions Art Faire Information Booth 61 Lions Information booth for guests & Artisans – show central
LIONS YOUTH ART BOOTH 56 Youth Art Fun
Little Muse Designs 7 Unique bead woven jewelry
Lost Horizon Arts 9 Surf art & Art made from reclaimed fishing boats
Lovely Little Bags in LB H Lovely little Bags for Up-cycled leather
Lucinda Jewelry 21 Handmade Jewelry using bead weaving and some wire work
Lu-Ly Creations O Fused glass, crochet items & Hand Sewn Bags
Maebe, LLC 4 T-Shirts, Kids Notecards, Bamboo Straws, Phone Stands. Coastal Themed
Maedn Supply C Maedn Supply – Land & Sea Scape Artist; Handmade Cards
Majesta M Essentials 36 Handmade Handbags and Metal Arts
Me Shell Graphics 13 Note Cards, Decoupage on Wood, Magnets, Bookmarks, Coasters, Etc. Plus Custom work
Mermaid Moxie E Ocean Art & Jewelry
Mikaiya Designs 48 Original Artwork, Natural Stone jewelry, knitted and felting work
Mystic Bottle Studio 29 Handmade Functional Pottery
National Alliance on Mental Illness OC – Creative Artists Guild 58 Art by Mentally Challenged Artists
Painted Daisy Studio QQ Fashion – purses and travel bags
Pelham’s Paperie 2 Handsewn Fabric Stationary
Photomanipulation Art 11 Photomanipulation Art
Pintas Jewelry U handmade gold filled and sterling silver jewelry
POLICE EMERGENCY ACCESS 55
Pontigo 15 Pontigo. Home and Kids Clothes
Pretty Things Jewelry 42 Handcrafted Jewelry
Purely Natural Candles & Soaps 27 Coconut Oil Candles & Soaps
Rainbow Tie-Dyes 38 Rainbow Tie-Dyes
Recyclicious 33 Upcycled vintage scarf hair accessories and glass art handmade from recycled glass powder
RickyShoots Photography 37 Oceanic Photography
RJW Fine Photography I Landscape & Street Photography
RMG Leather and More 19 Leather purses and totes. Spoon jewelry and rings
Robert Marble Artwork 30 Humorous Acrylic paintings
Roni’s Treasures 3 Handcrafted Sea Glass Jewelry
Ross Anita Suggs, ArtistJ Oil Paintings, fused glass art, silver wire wrapped pendants, earrings & bracelets 3
Saint Johns Sponge Co. X.5 Sea sponge, luffa, lave, agave, natural brushes, soaps and sponge
Sarcastic Succulents ZZ Succulent & Pampas Arrangements. Candles & Jewelry
Seal Beach Leo Club – Food Booth 64 Great Food and Drink
Shell-Shocked Crafts 35 Sand Dollar Art
Spark Sprayer Custom Metal Work Z Custom made metal artwork based
Starfish are People Too N Hand painted Starfish Ornaments
Sunset Wave Art K Beach Art, Seascapes, Surfing & local piers
Susie Sparkle ZZZ Applique Children’s Clothing
Terra Vela by Natural Body & Bath Soy Candles 18 Terra Vela by Natural Body & Bath
TessArtStudios 41 Ceramic Sculpture
The Glass Shack V Stained Glass Art for Home and Garden
ThreePineHill 24 Custom jewelry and decorative art
Tiffany’s House Inc. 14 Unique, one of a kind handmade jewelry
Tiny Window Glass Works F Handmade Stained Glass Sun Catchers
Turning By Design 47 One of a kind handcrafted pens made with exotic woods from around the world
Under the Sea Glass 22 Sea Glass, Shell, and nautical themed jewelry.
V Amantea Designs P Vibrant Home Garden and Personal Décor
VDM Designs Q.5 Ceramic Home Décor and Housewares
Weathered Woods 51 Weathered Woods garden planters and mobiles
Woman’s Club of Seal Beach 60 Plant Sale
Wood Waves 5 Wood Surf Art
worn [BUT NOT] forgotten X Vintage Sports Art
Yarian’s Designs D Hand Created Stained Glass Items
YuneekArt by Christine Madrid 39 Mixed Media Collage and Paintings