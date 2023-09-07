45th Annual Arts & Crafts Faire schedule and artisans

By
For the Sun
-

Saturday

9 a.m. – Arts & Crafts Faire opens

9:00 a.m.  – 10:00 a.m.

10 – 10:10 a.m.

Grand Opening of the Show

National Anthem – McAuliffe and Oak Choirs

Lion President Mary Hollen, Mayor Tom Moore

Moment of Silence for the victims and survivors of the tragic Lahaina fire

10:15 – 10:45 a.m.

McAuliffe Choir and Individual Students

Oak Middle School and Individual Students

10:45 – 11:00 a.m.

11 – 11:45 a.m.  Jessa Rae 14

Noon  – 1:50 p.m.

Seal Beach Jazz – Long Beach City College Alums

Andy Francis – Sax

Ian Beebe – Piano

Jack Sneddon – Guitar

Ki Park – Bass

Jacob Minnis – Drums

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

2:30 PM – 3:00 p.m.

Yoni Benhaim Trio – Los Al High School

Yoni Benhaim – Piano

John Sabino – Drums

Claire Remland – Bass

3 –3:20 p.m.

3:20 – 4 p.m.  Sage Thankachen 17

ALDI C 25 – Pop Star From Canada

4 – 4:50 p.m.  Melanie Injeyan 17

5 – 5:30 p.m.

5:30 – 5:50 p.m.

6 Show Closes

Anya Kay 15

Dominique Ilie 1545th Annual Arts & Crafts Faire

Sunday

9 a.m. – Arts & Crafts Faire opens

9 – 1 a.m.

Los Al High School Jazz Combo

Nicolas Pallone- Guitar

Syd Howe – Drums

Chiara Delorenzo – Piano

Hyde Mcferson – Bass

Lon Monk – Tenor Sax

Zazh Zonni – Trombone

Gabriel Gandara – Alto Sax

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Patrick Cotter Citrus Community College

Andrew Creighton -Fullerton College Both Former Los Al Jazz I

11:05 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

National Anthem – Prestyn Smith

Moment of silence for the victims and first responders of 911 -May we never forget

11:30 a.m. – noon

12:45 – 1:10 p.m. Samantha Sutherland 17 Los Al High

Presley Faus 17 Cypress High School

12 – 1:50 p.m.

PBJ Trio

Prestyn Smith 16 OCSA

Jax Cunningham 15 HBHS MMET

Eme Beck 16 OSCA

1:50 – 2:50 p.m.

Crystalvoice Studio

Nila Fox – Los Alamitos High

Mia Borm – Los Alamitos High

Alyssa Wiitanen – Los Alamitos High

Tasha Johnson – Los Alamitos High

Bobby Medina – Los Alamitos High

Chloe Medina – Los Alamitos High

Kendall Powers – Los Alamitos High

Sofia Farfan – Poly High

Sariah Harvey – Valley Christian

2:50 – 3:10 p.m.  Ellery – Biola University

3:15 – 3:55 p.m.  Lucia Churchill 13

4 p.m.  Show Closes

2023 Seal Beach Lions Arts & Crafts Faire             

Artisan or Organization                      Space  Marketing Description

A and C Crafts                                     23        Hand Embroidered Items

Accessory Alchemy                             Q         Steampunk & Victorian Jewelry

Aerides General Store                         U.5      Artisan Soaps and Body Essentials

Alamitos Eyes – Sound Booth             63        Bringing sound clarity and pitch to an otherwise tone deaf world

Anantara                                             Y          Tye Die Clothing, Silver Jewelry

Ancient Echoes                                   54        Unique Earth Inspired Jewelry Designs

And the Moon will Rise                      8          Clever & Colorful stationary for people who kick ass

ANTA DESIGNS                                    B          Baskets, Placemats & Trivets

Art by Seth                                          49        One of a kinds leather crafted products

artbygino.com                                     T          Original Artworks by Gino Nardo Woodworking, Paintings and More

Baby Cadeaux                                     52        Baby Gifts

Bath Bombs by Jay                              57        Bath Bombs, bath truffles, shower steamers, bath and body products,  crystal trees

Bellaglassjewelry                                L          Handmade jewelry, crochet scarf, shawls, pictures, succulent plants

Beth Jewelry                                       1          Everyday, lightweight, artisan jewelry featuring handcrafted simple shapes and symbols

Blue River                                            17        Handbags & Accessories

Brie Creative                                       W        Ocean themed home goods

C & A Gemstones                                34        Hand Made Jewelry by Mother-Daughter Rock Hounds

Charmed Jewelry Designs                   G         BeachChic Jewelry with a vintage twist

Chromantics                                        R.5       Custom Wooden home goods

ColoriqueCreations                             YY        Polymer Clay miniatures

Cool Life Dog                                       59.1     Cool Stuff for Cool Dogs

Creative Mat Designs                          31        Creative Mat Designs for Photos

Creative Stitches By Carol                   M         Handmade gift items

David E. Allen fine art                         20        Oil Paintings

Dawn Mendelson Mosaic Art             S          Mosaic Art

Debra Covern Designs                         50        Textiles, Men’s Shirts & Jewelry

Denise Designs                                    45        Wire wrapped gemstone jewelry

e a r t h   r I s I n g                               16        Handmade Jewelry

Eco-Je’                                                 R          Eco-friendly jewelry & accessories

Entertainment Stage                          62        Entertainment

For Friends                                          43        Home made craft items

Friends of the Seal Beach Animal Care Center           59        Baked Goods

From The Heart Hancrafted Jewelry  28        Homemade Jewelry and Home Décor

Glass Art from the Heart                    46        One of a kind seaglass art pictures

Good Vibes Only Gems and Jewels    Z.5       Handmade crystal and gemstone jewelry

Hal Robinson Designs                         44        Cartoon Art

Hand Blown Glass by ivan adaniya     10        Hand Blown Glass, vases, bowl

Handcrafted Hippie Soap                   25        Beautiful handmade soap & Candles

Happy Bohemians                               A          Hand painted Bohemian style clothing

HIPPYTOES Pottery                             Y.5       Handmade Functional Pottery

Jacqueline Ceramics                           12        Handmade Ceramics

JD Shultz Art                                        6          Paintings on reverse Plexiglas

Jeans beadworks                                53        Handmade Sweaters, Hats & Glass Art

Kip Designs                                          UU       Hand Crafted Décor

Knit Boutique                                      26        Mila’s knitted shawls and holiday wreaths

LasloPhotography                               40        Landscape & Nature Photography

Lava The Oil                                        32        Handmade one of a kind diffuser bracelets

Lions Art Faire   Information Booth    61        Lions Information booth for guests & Artisans – show central

LIONS YOUTH ART BOOTH                  56        Youth Art Fun

Little Muse Designs                            7          Unique bead woven jewelry

Lost Horizon Arts                                9          Surf art & Art made from reclaimed fishing boats

Lovely Little Bags in LB                       H         Lovely little Bags for Up-cycled leather

Lucinda Jewelry                                  21        Handmade Jewelry using bead weaving and some wire work

Lu-Ly Creations                                   O         Fused glass, crochet items & Hand Sewn Bags

Maebe, LLC                                         4          T-Shirts, Kids Notecards, Bamboo Straws, Phone Stands.  Coastal Themed

Maedn Supply                                     C          Maedn Supply – Land & Sea Scape Artist; Handmade Cards

Majesta M Essentials                          36        Handmade Handbags and Metal Arts

Me Shell Graphics                               13        Note Cards, Decoupage on Wood, Magnets, Bookmarks, Coasters, Etc. Plus Custom work

Mermaid Moxie                                  E          Ocean Art & Jewelry

Mikaiya Designs                                  48        Original Artwork, Natural Stone jewelry, knitted and felting work

Mystic Bottle Studio                           29        Handmade Functional Pottery

National Alliance on Mental Illness OC – Creative Artists Guild         58        Art by Mentally Challenged Artists

Painted Daisy Studio                           QQ       Fashion – purses and travel bags

Pelham’s Paperie                                2          Handsewn Fabric Stationary

Photomanipulation Art                       11        Photomanipulation Art

Pintas Jewelry                                     U         handmade gold filled and sterling silver jewelry

POLICE EMERGENCY ACCESS              55

Pontigo                                               15        Pontigo. Home and Kids Clothes

Pretty Things Jewelry                         42        Handcrafted Jewelry

Purely Natural Candles & Soaps         27        Coconut Oil Candles & Soaps

Rainbow Tie-Dyes                               38        Rainbow Tie-Dyes

Recyclicious                                        33        Upcycled vintage scarf hair accessories and glass art handmade from recycled glass powder

RickyShoots Photography                   37        Oceanic Photography

RJW Fine Photography                       I           Landscape & Street Photography

RMG Leather and More                      19        Leather purses and totes.  Spoon jewelry and rings

Robert Marble Artwork                      30        Humorous Acrylic paintings

Roni’s Treasures                                   3          Handcrafted Sea Glass  Jewelry

Ross Anita Suggs, ArtistJ         Oil Paintings, fused glass art, silver wire wrapped pendants, earrings & bracelets                            3

Saint Johns Sponge Co.                       X.5       Sea sponge, luffa, lave, agave, natural brushes, soaps and sponge

Sarcastic Succulents                           ZZ        Succulent & Pampas Arrangements.  Candles & Jewelry

Seal Beach Leo Club – Food Booth      64        Great Food and Drink

Shell-Shocked Crafts                           35        Sand Dollar Art

Spark Sprayer Custom Metal Work    Z          Custom made metal artwork based

Starfish are People Too                      N          Hand painted Starfish Ornaments

Sunset Wave Art                                 K          Beach Art, Seascapes, Surfing & local piers

Susie Sparkle                                       ZZZ      Applique Children’s Clothing

Terra Vela by Natural Body & Bath Soy Candles        18        Terra Vela by Natural Body & Bath

TessArtStudios                                    41        Ceramic Sculpture

The Glass Shack                                  V          Stained Glass Art for Home and Garden

ThreePineHill                                      24        Custom jewelry and decorative art

Tiffany’s House Inc.                             14        Unique, one of a kind handmade jewelry

Tiny Window Glass Works                  F          Handmade Stained Glass Sun Catchers

Turning By Design                               47        One of a kind handcrafted pens made with exotic woods from around the world

Under the Sea Glass                            22        Sea Glass, Shell, and nautical themed jewelry.

V Amantea Designs                             P          Vibrant Home Garden and Personal Décor

VDM Designs                                      Q.5      Ceramic Home Décor and Housewares

Weathered Woods                             51        Weathered Woods garden planters and mobiles

Woman’s Club of Seal Beach              60        Plant Sale

Wood Waves                                      5          Wood Surf Art

worn [BUT NOT] forgotten                 X          Vintage Sports Art

Yarian’s Designs                                  D          Hand Created Stained Glass Items

YuneekArt by Christine Madrid          39        Mixed Media Collage and Paintings

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR