Lions replace Red Car railroad sign

On Sunday, April 16, the Seal Beach Lions Club hosted the unveiling of the new Red Car railroad crossing sign.

Lion Nate Kranda, led a team to take down the completed deteriorated old 12-foot wood sign and replicate the new sign.

Mayor Joe Kalmick spoke, as well as Seal Beach Lion executive team members, Scott Weir and Scott Newton, to a crowd of nearly a hundred community attendees.

The crowd cheered as the canvas covering was removed.

Pacific Electric Railroad played an instrumental part of Seal Beach’s development and incorporation in 1915. The Red Car is a historic symbol for Seal Beach and knowing that there are only two remaining Pacific Electric Tower Cars remaining in existence makes these events so important.

