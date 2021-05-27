Briefing Room: Officer Jaipream an ‘unsung hero’

Hi Seal Beach!

May is recognized as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. We are very excited to announce that Senator Tom Umberg has selected our own Officer Ben Jaipream as an Unsung Hero as part of the first annual 2021 Asian and Pacific Islander Leadership Awards! Officer Jaipream has been a police officer for 17 years and has been with the Seal Beach Police Department since 2017. He is a first generation Thai-Indo-American. He speaks fluent Thai which he’s used several times on the job to help with translation.

Officer Jaipream was recently selected to be a member of the Community Oriented Policing Team! That means he’ll be patrolling the beach and Old Town this summer. If you see Officer Jaipream, please say hi and congratulate him on this great honor!

Seal Beach, please send me your questions! Email them to askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

