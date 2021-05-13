Letters to the Editor

Keep end of pier open

Thank you to Sun Newspapers, and its excellent content editor, for faithfully serving our local community all of these years.

I would like to encourage my neighbors and our city leadership to consider keeping the end of the pier an open space to enjoy like a park in the middle of the ocean.

If anyone ever feels the need for a break from daily hustle and bustle, to just enjoy open sky and fresh air, the end of the pier provides just that opportunity.

The 360-degree view, includes an uplifting panorama that is just not available anywhere else in SB. Within just a short walking distance over a clean solid wooden platform, you can experience a feeling similar to being on the bow of a ship on the ocean. It is simply exhilarating. I wouldn’t recommend shouting, “I’m the king of the world,” though.

Ron Skistimas

Seal Beach

This is National Police Week

Sunday, May 9 was Mother’s Day, a time to celebrate the important role mothers have in the family.

We hope mothers everywhere had a wonderful day!

Sunday, May 9 was also the start of National Police Week, which has its beginnings with President John Kennedy.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. The week that May 15 falls on is National Police Week.

While National Police Week recognizes all the men and women in law enforcement, it focuses special recognition on peace officers who lost their lives in the line of duty protecting their citizenry.

When most Americans go to work, they are confident they will safely return to their family at the end of their shift.

Police officers do not have that luxury.

They say good-bye to their loved ones and worry that it might be their final moments with them.

On behalf of West Orange County Republican Women Federated, a politically active club that has doubled its membership in the last year, we want to thank all the men and women in law enforcement.

We also want to express our heartfelt sympathy to those police/law enforcement families who have lost a loved one who died in the line of duty. In 2020, 264 peace officers died in the line of duty.

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, America has lost 118 police officers in the line of duty so far in 2021.

God Bless America and God Bless Law Enforcement.

Nancy Hathcock

President, West Orange County Republican Women Federated

Hoping her Mutual won’t reach quorum

I live in Leisure World, Mutual Nine, Parcel 44. I have been disenfranchised. Currently there is an “ELECTION” taking place.

This election, I only have one vote for the candidate in my parcel. I am allowed to vote for only one person who is in my parcel, or abstain and turn in my ballot (which counts towards a quorum) or NOT turn in my ballot where NO means NO.

There are seven totally independent elections occurring at once to represent Mutual Nine.

How will the other six Directors represent me? I am NOT turning in my ballot, along with others, hoping to not reach quorum.

Personally, I think the lady representing my parcel is well qualified and my NOT voting is no reflection on her but about the process. Four Parcels, like mine, have only one candidate. I recommend to all those people to NOT turn in their ballots.

The other three parcels have two candidates each and I’m telling people to VOTE their choice. Clearly, in Mutual Nine, we are all being disenfranchised.

In prior years I have had seven cumulative votes. My serious concern is that I should get seven votes and the seven people with the most votes should represent all of us in the Mutual and not the seven illogical and uneven Parcels. Now I have only one vote.

In an HOA of this size, isn’t that absurd? Mutual Nine should be voting “at large.”

Russell Gray

Mutual Nine, Leisure World

Seal Beach

Download QR