Crime Log Compiled

by Sean Forbes

Editor’s note: The following was the most recent Crime Log information received from the Seal Beach Police Department.

IN SEAL?BEACH

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—9:03 a.m.—Twelfth Street—The reporting person told police that someone had stolen their son’s skateboard from their garage.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—10:22 a.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said that an individual who caused a disturbance earlier about his food order had made cryptic comments about his hope there wouldn’t be a mass shooting to the same employees a week before. Report taken.

• Illegal Peddler (Priority 3)—11:59 a.m. —Seal Beach Boulevard—A woman with four children begged for money near a parking lot. Police counseled the woman.

• Municipal Code Violation (Priority 3)—12:26 p.m. —Avalon Drive—The reporting person said that a woman was walking four of her dogs without leashes. The same woman had been reported before to police for the same behavior. Police were unable to locate her.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—12:49 p.m.—Electric Avenue—Someone had stolen the reporting person’s catalytic converter off their car. Report taken. a

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—3:42 p.m.—Ironwood Avenue—Someone had stolen the reporting person’s catalytic converter off their car the night before. Report taken.

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—4:28 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue—Cars were stopping to help baby ducklings cross the road, creating a temporary traffic hazard. Assisted.

• Transient (Priority 3)—4:54 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street—A heavyset individual kept falling down and could not keep his pants on. Police were unable to locate him.

• Arrest—(Priority 4)—11:10 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and North Studebaker—Giovanni Puresco was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

