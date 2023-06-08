LB-based business celebrates 10 years with golf tourney fundraiser

Reaching a ten-year milestone in business is no small feat. According to the Small Business Administration only half survive past five years in business. Dan Lipton, owner of Beach Cities Media, and publisher of TRAVELHOST Beach Cities, is celebrating his first decade and sees no end in sight.

Publishing a travel magazine that promotes the greater Long Beach area, the publication appears in most of the major Long Beach and South Bay Hotels, as well as in several racks in the area.

“We like to call it the in-room concierge,” Lipton says. “There is only one hotel in the area I promote that still has a concierge to help people find restaurants, activities, and entertainment. Having the printed guide in the room consolidates it all in one place. They can go online also, if they prefer.”

The benefit of TRAVELHOST, Lipton says, is that all the information is in one source and easily categorized for anything a visitor—or resident—wants to do on any day of the week.

With a desire to give back to the community, in addition to being active in the Rotary Club of Long Beach and the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Lipton has hosted annual charitable events since he started his business ten years ago.

“I think it’s important to support charitable causes as a business owner,” Lipton said. “The Ronald McDonald House has been a favorite of mine, and is the beneficiary again for my annual Golf & Give Back fundraiser taking place on June 22 at Lakewood Country Club.”

Ronald McDonald House supports families who have a child (infant to age 21) receiving medical services at MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital of Long Beach. They provide lodging, meals, and support so the family can be nearby while facing what may be a harrowing health situation.

The TRAVELHOST Golf & Give Back event has openings for more golfers to support the Ronald McDonald House. It is $350 per golfer, or $1,300 for a foursome. Price includes green fees, cart, range balls, lunch, and dinner reception. Sponsorships and flat donations also welcome. Visit tinyurl.com/mt9545cw for more information.

To view TRAVELHOST, visit travelhost.com/beach-cities