Beach Music store survives in Sunset Beach

Billy Fuller, owner of Beach Music in the heart of Sunset Beach, said local guitar shops are few and far between nowadays because of the pandemic, the increase in online shopping, and the economy.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to survive these challenges and have just expanded with help from friends, customers, and my brother-in-law,” said Fuller, who teaches, buys and sells a variety of instruments.

“I’m excited about our additional new space, which is a little more than double what it was, and can’t wait to share it with our community. We have plenty of room for even more vintage guitars and amplifiers as well as repair stations.” He also continues to offer lessons for guitar, bass, piano, ukulele, saxophone, and trombone in the current building.

“I like to think of Beach Music as a neighborhood store where you can visit and fill your soul with some music, a dose of community, and maybe even a bit of solace,” said the musician, whose parents used to own the famous Mendocino County Caspar Inn which was frequented by John Lee Hooker, Etta James, George Winston and Bonnie Raitt.

“In the midst of these seemingly crazy events nowadays, it’s nice to have a place where you can visit and entertain yourself with some music. At the end of the day, you actually feel a sense of community here in Sunset Beach.” Neighbor Tim Haley of Captain Jack’s Restaurant, said: “It’s a nice complement to have Beach Music in Sunset Beach. Our dining guests often enjoy visiting them before or after dinner.”

Anderson Art Gallery owner Bill Anderson said: “The store’s next door and has that old Sunset Beach character on the outside and a very modern, beautiful, classical inside, quite the combination–two forms of authentic visual beauty.”

You can visit Beach Music, which has been in Sunset Beach for eight years, and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The website is https://beachmusicguitars.com. (562) 592-7101.