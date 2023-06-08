A Memorial Day 2023 reflection on the Wildlife Refuge

Saturday May 27 found me at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge preparing for our guests arriving at the End of Month Tour within an hour. At 8 a.m. the bugle sounded on the Navy base, and we stood at attention as the National Anthem played.

Our thoughts went to 1868 when Dedication Day took place, during which Union veterans of the Civil War placed flowers on the graves of those who were killed during the conflict.

The notion of placing flowers at the grave sites took us to the poppies and WWI and the poem “In Flanders Fields, the poppies grow / Between the crosses, row on row” originally published in 1915. This season we do have many poppies thanks to our Friends who have sown poppy seeds in several sites within our Native Plant Garden.

At the entrance to Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach and The National Wildlife Refuge is the National WWII Submarine Memorial West. On Monday, May 29, my thoughts again turned to poppies and the ceremony to take place at the submarine memorial.

Later that day, a Memorial Day event took place at Eisenhower Park at the Seal Beach Pier. Many, if not most, of those in attendance had either a connection with the military or the Lions Club. Thoughts of “volunteerism” come to mind as both groups represent the best in our community. Friends of Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge find much satisfaction in helping to maintain a habitat supporting native species and migratory visitors to their home. We are inspired by other groups working tirelessly to support our way of life.

There continues to be many and varied needs within our local community requiring people and financial resources.

Our advice is to make yourself available in support of organizations which bring meaningful engagement for you.

We invite you to consider Friends of Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge and to join as a member with your membership donation and/or to join us in tasks supporting native species be they birds, mammals, plants, or marsh creatures. A speaker at the Eisenhower Park ceremony commented that the notion of everyday “Memorial Day” might lead to a more peaceful community. You may find that peace within your Seal Beach Refuge.

Friends of Seal Beach NWR is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization (Tax ID# 95-4116679). Visit www.sealbeachnwrfriends.org.

Joe Lazzari is a member of Friends of Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge.