The Los Alamitos High boys junior varsity team defeated Marina High, 13-5 on Thursday. The Griffins went 8-1 in doubles 8-1 and 5-4 in singles. In singles Akshay Verma 2-0 was, while Zach Leka and Davis Schelden were both 1-0. Doubles wins: Max & Logan Eng 2-0; Spencer Bystrom & Trent Massey 2-0; Luke Sanchez & Clayton Kim 2-0; Ryan Teng & Ryan Han 1-0 and Liam Craig & Connor Moazez 1-0. Los Al JV has three convincing wins this season in league play and only one close loss by a score of 10-8.