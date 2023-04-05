Griffins await decision on Marina match

The Los Alamitos High boys tennis team battled Marina High to a 6-6 tie through the first two rounds of their Sunset Surf League match last week at Los Al High.

However, with four sets still undecided in the third and final round, rain returned and halted the match. The schools informed league offices about the stoppage and are awaiting a decision about whether or not the match would be continued at a later date or declared final.

Marina led in overall games won, a usual tie-breaker if the 18-set match ends tied in sets.

Both teams are slotted in CIF-SS Division 2 as they fight for league rankings and a playoff spot. The Griffins had three matches scheduled this week, including a home match against Edison today.