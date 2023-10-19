Historic Resources Foundation christens new city hall exhibit

The Seal Beach Historic Resource Foundation held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of a new exhibit space inside Seal Beach City Hall. City officials were joined by a group of residents to get a look at the first of the new exhibits that highlight the city’s history.

The Seal Beach Historical Resources Foundation has been working since essentially early 2022, to rebuild the city’s history infrastructure. Current SBHRF President Deb Machen addressed the crowd, noting that much of the first year was spent filing paperwork and getting the SBHRF set up.

The next step was the SBHRF obtaining ownership of the Red Car, which will again house some of the history of Seal Beach. The Red Car was obtained by the SBHRF from the Seal Beach Lions Club for $1, in April of this year. Once it has been repaired and restored, it will be replenished with artifacts and exhibits and re-opened to the public. And Machen said the SBHRF Board is now set up to begin more fundraising and seeking of grants to that end.

“We’re very excited to start doing that on a regular basis,” Machen said.

The new exhibit in City Hall is collection of photographs and historical information that highlights the early days of Seal Beach, when it was much more of an entertainment destination, with dance clubs, amusement attractions and the newly opened Bay Theater. Machen noted the assistance of Larry Strawther, whom she called one of the foremost local Seal Beach Historians.

“He helped us put it together in a way that we think you’ll really enjoy,” Deb Machen said.

Seal Beach Mayor Thomas Moore also addressed the crowd and thanked those who have helped preserve the history of Seal Beach and the artifacts that represent the early days of the city.

“I’m excited that the community is really looking at the historical aspect of Seal Beach more … thank you for doing that and thank you for being here today,” Thomas Moore said.

The exhibits are in the downstairs hallway of City Hall and available for viewing whenever the office is open to the public.