Remembering Salon Meritage

Thursday, Oct. 12, was the anniversary of the Salon Meritage shootings in Seal Beach. Every year, the Support in Love memorial in Eisenhower Park is adorned with flowers, often accompanied by candles and photographs. One of the victims of the attack was Michelle Fournier. Pictured are her daughter Chelsea Huff and her, now four-year-old, grandson Henry Perez-Huff visiting the memorial on the anniversary of the shooting, that killed eight people. One of the shooting victims survived. Photo courtesy of Steve Huff