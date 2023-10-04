Griffins open league play with win over Fountain Valley

The Los Alamitos High football team opened up Sunset League play with a 49-10 win over Fountain Valley on Thursday at Huntington Beach High.

Griffins quarterback Alonzo Esparza threw for 203 yards with five touchdowns and the Griffin defense kept the Barons in check, despite some early opportunities. The defense also had an interception return for a touchdown and a kickoff return for another touchdown.

The Griffins opened the game with possession and was able to move the ball with a few big plays. But penalties plagued the first drive and the Griffins came up empty. The Griffin defense held Fountain Valley and forced a punt. Los Al’s special teams pressured the Barons and prevented them from getting the punt off.

With a short field, the Griffins struck quickly as Esparza found Allen Wimberly for an 18-yard touchdown that got the Griffins on the board. Esparza followed with touchdown passes to Carson Clark and Lenny Ibarra as the Griffins took a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Griffins (4-2, 1-0) will next face Newport Harbor (3-3, 1-0) who are coming off a 59-14 win over Huntington Beach. The two teams will face off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Newport Harbor High.