SB Historic Resources Foundation finds permanent home for exhibits in City Hall

The Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation (Foundation) will hold an Open House at City Hall next week to celebrate and share its first of many exhibits to be held there.

The Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation (SBHRF) was appointed by City Council late in 2021 and was cleared to hold its first meeting in early 2022. The five-person Board spent the next year building the organization from the ground up, including receiving 501-C(3) non-profit status, receiving initial funding, memberships and donations, securing an office with storage space inside Old City Hall and transferring the Red Car from the Seal Beach Lions Club to the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation for the sum of $1(one dollar) at a public celebration (Sunday in the Park with the Red Car) on April 23, 2023.

Though the Red Car was opened to the public with a temporary exhibit during the event, the town treasure is sorely in need of costly repairs before it can safely hold cherished historic artifacts. Fundraising efforts are underway to ensure the Red Car will be repaired and restored so that one day soon it can again be open to the public, displaying exhibits to educate and enlighten residents and tourists alike.

In the meantime, the SBHRF found themselves in a predicament – how and where could they safely exhibit photos, stories and artifacts being shared with the Foundation, so that residents and visitors could enjoy them, in a protected, climate-controlled space that is regularly open to the public, without the need for Docents?

The solution – the downstairs hallway within City Hall has been generously offered to the SBHRF for the purpose of exhibiting historic displays on a consistent basis, to be enjoyed by all who enter the building.

“We are so thankful to the City for the gift of exhibit space that allows us to share our rich history with all who enter City Hall,” said Deb Machen, President of the SBHRF.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation and the City of Seal Beach invite all residents and guests to attend an Open House for the dedication of the space and to share the first of many exhibits to be held within City Hall.

The inaugural SBHRF City Hall exhibit will include six displays, including The Red Car, The Early Days, Seal Beach in the Movies, Dining and Entertainment, Bathing Beauties and Beach Life. Most of the content for the exhibit was provided by SBHRF Board member, Larry Strawther, with special artifacts donated by SBHRF Treasurer, Linda Stauffer.

Other Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation board members include Deb Machen, President, Lorenz Krueger, Vice President and Emil Sandler, Secretary.

Attendees of the SBHRF City Hall Exhibit Open House will have an opportunity to join the SBHRF as members, corporate sponsors and/or volunteers. All new members will receive a SBHRF 2024 calendar detailing historic events and locations in Seal Beach’s rich history.

For more information on the Open House, to donate or loan photos or artifacts to the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation, email the Board at sbhrf1915@gmail.com or visit www.sbhrf.net.