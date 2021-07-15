Griffin girls rugby team producing collegiate talent

Los Al HS Rugby Club is excited to have not one but three seniors that have accepted college scholarships to play D1 rugby in prestigious Ivy League schools. Asialeata (Sia) Meni & Reign Jefferson will be jetting off to Hanover, New Hampshire for Dartmouth College next month while Macilee MacKenzie makes her way out to Providence, Rhode Island to attend Brown University.

“This is an exciting time for Los Al Rugby Club” says Coach Steve Faupusa. “These ladies have worked hard on and off the field and deserve this opportunity of a lifetime. We are so proud that they have decided to continue to play rugby at the next level.”

Asialeata (Sia) Meni and Reign Jefferson, along with Macilee MacKenzie.

Sia was introduced to rugby at the young age of 8 when her uncle & aunt, Heni & Mona Anesi started South Bay Youth Spartans Club located in Carson, CA. She also played soccer & volleyball but eventually dedicated herself to rugby as a sophomore. She founded the first girl’s rugby team and convinced her soccer teammates Reign Jefferson and Macilee MacKenzie to give rugby a try. It did not take long before Reign and Macilee learned the game and excelled. With only nine girls their rookie season Los Al Lady Griffins took 2nd place in So Cal Youth Rugby HS Division.

This past Spring the Lady Griffins were off to a great start with only 12 rostered players. They remained undefeated until about halfway through the season when injuries curtailed their plans. They still ended the season placing 2nd in league only losing to a very experienced Fallbrook team from San Diego.

Other Lady Griffins that are continuing their rugby career in college are Jersey Lauti, Madi Baddeley & Savonna McGlothan all attending Grand Canyon University (GCU) in Phoenix, AZ and Jovanna McGlothan attending Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, MO. Returning players to look out for are Simone Bautista, Aliyah Becerril, Jazel Rugama and newcomer Alexa Hartenberg.

