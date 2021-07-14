Blanket donation to Isaiah House

Artistic Director of the Seal Beach Symphony Chad Berlinghieri delivered another three pallets of blankets to the homeless shelter Isaiah House today holding 1,200 units. Since October of last year that makes 4,200 blankets at the cost of $30,000 dollars that has been donated.

“I wish to thank the friends of The Symphony for their generous donations which allows us to continue our philanthropy through this very worthy cause” said Berlinghieri. “Not only are we providing warmth but also hope to those that are down on their luck during this very difficult economic time of semi post virus.”

“As Covid protocols continue to lift, we look forward to the return of the Summer Concert Series on the pier as well as the many other events that we as Seal Beach residents have missed dearly. This includes the famous Fish Fry put on by The Seal Beach Lions this year August 21 & 22. This iconic weekend is the longest running event in Seal Beach and will draw thousands. Lions will cook Fish & Brats and sell plenty of Beer and Wine. LIVE Bands will be playing all weekend.”

“As an involved Lion myself, it’s wonderful to see the spark of our community returning said Berlinghieri. I love my home. I love Seal Beach!”

To donate to the blanket project please visit –Blanket Project

Or call (562) 509-8640

To join the Lions, visit membership@sealbeachlions.org

Download QR