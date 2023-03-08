Four Queens of the 800

The Los Alamitos High girls 4×800 relay team turned in a highlight reel performance at the Griffin Relays on Saturday as they edged out a tough Long Beach Wilson crew for first place in the tough event. Covering 3,200 meters, each member runs two laps (800 meters) at near top speed. Sophomore Stevie Holguin, at left, started the race for the Griffins and was able to give them a lead after the first lap. Junior Ruby Flaim, second from right, is a distance runner filling in for an injured teammate. She ran the second leg and kept pace, though Wilson was able to gain the lead. Junior Kaitlyn McQuillen, who holds the school record in the 800 ran the third leg and kept pace. Sophomore Olivia Bettinger ran anchor and was able to conserve energy, while keeping pace and went into a kick in the final 200 meters to edge out Wilson. Overall, the Wilson girls track team is ranked No. 3 in the CIF-SS Division 1 poll, with Los Alamitos girls ranked 9th in Division 1.