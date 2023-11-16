Drug take back collects 690 pounds

The Oct. 28 Take Back Day event at Leisure World took in hundreds of pounds of unwanted prescription drugs, according to Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby.

Below are the stats Clasby provided.

Total number of participants: 331

Total number of boxes: 46 boxes

Total weight collected: 690 lbs.

“SBPD Detective [Jacob] Otto supervised the event with the assistance of several members of our VIPS volunteer team,” Clasby wrote.

The Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration held the drug take back event to gather dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.