SBPD seeking families in need

The Seal Beach Police Department is looking for families in need this holiday season as we prepare for our Heroes and Helpers community outreach event.

During December, the SBPD is teaming up with Target in Seal Beach to bring holiday cheer to youth through Heros & Helpers. This event helps underserved youth shop for gifts for themselves and their families. Not only do the events make the holidays brighter for these kids, but they also help strengthen relationships between youth and public safety officials.

The SBPD is once again requesting the public’s assistance. However, this time they are not looking for a suspect, we are looking for families in need. If you know of any families or individuals who could use some extra holiday cheer this year, please send your nominations to the Seal Beach Police. They have raised donations and want to help spread joy to people in need. Please include your name, phone number, and the nominees’ name(s), phone number, address, along with the reason for the nomination.

Send your nominations to Officer Kendra Owen or Officer David Rael-Brook no later than Sunday, Dec. 1, 2023, by 5:00 pm. Officer Owen can be reached at kowen@sealbeachca.gov or Officer Rael-Brook at draelbrook@sealbeachca.gov.

Nominations will be anonymous. All nominations will be reviewed and those selected will be visited by Seal Beach police officers and Santa Cop.

The SBPD wishes everyone happy holidays.