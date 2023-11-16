Seal Beach City Council officially denies Pacific Coast Highway Gas station remodel project

Council needed to pass a formal resolution to make it official

Last month, the Seal Beach City Council voted 4-1 to reject the proposed gas station remodel on Pacific Coast Highway.

The project had included the proposed addition of a convenience store.

Many Seal Beach residents opposed the project.

On Monday, Nov. 13, the City Council made it official by approving a formal resolution denying the General Plan amendments that would have allowed the project to go forward.

This was a Consent Calendar item. The council votes collectively on the Consent items and does not discuss Consent items unless they are pulled for individual consideration. Nothing was pulled from this week’s Consent Calendar.

“Tonight’s action is the adoption of Resolution 7464, memorializing the City Council’s decision and formally denying the Project’s GPA and Zone Changes,” according to the staff report prepared by Planning Manager Shaun Temple.

“The Council has already made a determination on the Project, and Resolution 7464 formalizes it for the record,” Temple wrote.

The Planning Commission had previously approved the conditional use permit and variances to allow the project at the commission’s Sept. 5 meeting.

However, the project also required changes to the Zoning Code and only the City Council has authority to change the code.

“The Project’s CUP and Variance will be void and have no effect as a result of this action,” Temple wrote.

The gas station remains.

The state government has mandated that gas stations replace one-wall underground storage tanks. That project is still underway.