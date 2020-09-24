Driver arrested after fatal traffic collision resulting in death of pedestrian

A DUI driver is in custody after allegedly striking a pedestrian on Pacific Coast Highway. The pedestrian later passed away from his injuries.

On Sunday, September 20, 2020 just after midnight, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to the area of the 15900 block of Pacific Coast Highway regarding a traffic collision which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male who had been struck by a vehicle. Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts; however, the pedestrian had succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle which allegedly struck the pedestrian was a grey, 2018 Ford Edge. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Elizabeth Landess, age 30 of Long Beach, California. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for felony driving under the influence. She was later booked at the Orange County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Officer Ed Pastor at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1661 or epastor@sealbeachca.gov.