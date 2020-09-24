Seal Beach Philharmonic Musical Instrument Scavenger Hunt

Last year, there was an article posted on local media that caught the attention of Dr. Andrew Howat.

Dr. Howat, Associate Professor of Philosophy at California State University Fullerton, read an article about the Seal Beach Philharmonic Society receiving donated instruments. Andrew was born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland. His mother was a music teacher and he learned to play various musical instruments. He played in rock bands throughout his adolescence, and currently writes all kinds of music from solo classical guitar pieces to electronica. When he moved to the U.S. to join the faculty of CSUF, he brought his instruments with him. However, the Cornet he played in middle and high school band, remained tucked in his closet. After reading the newspaper article, he decided to contact the Seal Beach Philharmonic and donate the instruments. He is a believer that “instruments need to be played, not sitting in a closet.”

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County provides youth education programs that reach 160,000 elementary, middle, and high school students annually free of charge. There are 21 committees located throughout Orange County. These award-winning programs are made possible to Los Alamitos Unified students through the Seal Beach Philharmonic Committee. Prior to COVID-19, members volunteered as docents at the music programs and held fundraisers throughout the year to make these programs possible. Even in this precarious time of COVID-19, PSOC remains committed to enriching students with virtual Youth Music Education programs. To find out more information about PSOC or to support our fundraisers, visit the website at philharmonicsociety.org and click on the upper right “EDUCATION.”

The Seal Beach Philharmonic Committee is continuing the musical instrument scavenger hunt to find no-longer-used instruments that you may have in your closet, attic or garage. The Committee will refurbish, repair and donate these instruments to students or schools. For more information about how you can donate an instrument, please contact Virginia Fraser by calling 562 596-8591 or email at CVF1955@gmail.com.