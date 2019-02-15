Crime Log: SBPD arrests man after car chase through Long Beach and Lakewood

Seal Beach Police officers this week arrested Roy Thomas, 28, Long Beach, on suspicion of possession of an unregistered firearm, evading arrest and reckless driving.

According to a statement issued by the Seal Beach Police Department, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at approximately 2:03 p.m., a Seal Beach Police officer came upon a car impeding traffic at the intersection of Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue. The officer approached the car and the motorist fled, failing to yield to the officer. The suspect lead officers on a pursuit through the cities of Long Beach and Lakewood. The suspect got out of his car near the intersection of Carson Street and Paramount Boulevard and was captured a short distance later. According to police, the suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Additionally, police say the suspect was found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest on suspicion of weapons and narcotics charges.

The suspect was booked into the Seal Beach jail. Police are asking anyone with information about this matter to call 562-799-4100.