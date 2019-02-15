Crime Log: Driver hits gas pump and customer

A car struck a gas station pump and a customer who was pumping gas late Sunday night, Feb. 10, at the Chevron station on Westminster Avenue, according to the Seal Beach Police Department. SBPD and the Orange County Fire Authority responded at 11:25 p.m. to the reported collision at 2950 Westminster Ave. The customer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle driving northbound on Seal Beach Boulevard lost control and collided with a gas pump. A customer was pumping gas at the time of the collision and was also struck.

The driver of the vehicle, James Eric Chang, 44 years old of Huntington Beach, was uninjured. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injuries and later booked at the Orange County Jail.

This investigation is currently ongoing. If you have any information related to this accident, contact Traffic Investigator Keith Phan 562-799-4100 ext. 1625.