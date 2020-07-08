Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on three detailed versions of the log and one summary version of the log, totaling 96 pages. Summmary logs provide no details. The source documents were provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Space makes it impossible to include all instances and arrests.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

• Arrest—Lampson Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard—Seal Beach Police arrested Gregory Charles King, on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

• Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 2)—6:44 a.m.—Carnation Circle (College Park East)—As the caller was leaving her home, she saw a pick-up occupied by two men that had been present for about 10 minutes. The pick-up was backed into the street. Police found individuals working on a neighbor’s house. No further law enforcement services were required.

• Abandoned Car (Priority 4)—10:22 a.m.—Electric Avenue—The caller complained that a car had been at the location since Tuesday, June 23. The caller wanted the car marked due to the lack of parking in the area. Police spoke with the regis-tered owner of the car, which was moved to another location that morning.

• Counseling (Priority 3)—10:51 a.m.—Interlachen Road (Leisure World)—The caller reported nasty notes were left on her car related to Mutual voting. (Leisure World is divided into homeowners associations called Mutuals.) The caller created flyers related to an upcoming vote on bylaws and board members. Someone drew devil horns and a mustache on at least one flyer left on the caller’s car and that someone apparently left a note saying she cannot tell people how to vote. The caller was concerned that the situation would escalate. However, police determined no crime had occurred at this time.

• Theft From a Car (Priority 3)—12:43 p.m.—Marina Drive (Old Town)—Sometime between sunset and 8:30 p.m., June 24, someone stole cash, a box of DVDs, a wallet and keys from the caller’s unlocked car. The caller wanted to prosecute. No suspect information. Report taken.

• Transient (Priority 3)—1:06 p.m.—Marina Drive (Old Town)—The caller reported a transient man dressed in the alley. He was singing and dressed only in shorts. The caller expressed concern for her safety. He was gone when police arrived. Police spoke with another individual who said the transient man had been OK and had not bothered anyone.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Walker Eugene Gibson on suspicion of misdemeanor shop-lifting property worth less than $950.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

• Graffiti Vandalism (Priority 3)—8:23 a.m.—Westminster Avenue and Apollo Drive—A police unit observed graffiti on the old bridge adjacent to the bridge over the drainage canal that runs along the southwest corner of Leisure World. The log described the graffiti as black writing on the old bridge. Message left for Public Works.

• Traffic Collision (Priority 1)—4:13 p.m.—Westminster Avenue and Bolsa Chica Road—As of 4:14 p.m., paramedics were notified. As of 4:18 p.m., a woman complained about being unable to move her hand and reported she had neck pain. Another woman had minor lacerations on her chest. As of 4:46 p.m., police arrested Kristy Linares on suspicion of drunken driving.

• Transient (Priority 3)—5:02 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man who was soliciting in front of the location, hear the bike rack, was being aggressive. She said she was afraid to park her bicycle. Police were unable to locate him.

• Arrest—Bolsa Chica Road and Westminster—Police arrested Kristy Emely Linares on suspicion of misdemeanor Dui Alcohol.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

• Counseling (Priority 3)—10:18 a.m.—Fir Avenue (College Park East)—The caller said she was running that morning when individuals pulled up their pick-up next to her and fired a Nerf gun at her. She was hit by a Nerf projectile. She wanted the police to contact her and the occupants of the pick-up. Police contacted a man who admitted to the incident. He said he and his friend thought it was another friend’s wife and wanted to play a joke on her. The names of the “jokers” were not included in the log. Counseled.

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—8:37 a.m.—Avalon Drive—The caller reported the theft of the caller’s wallet from an unlocked car.

• Disturbing Noise (Priority 3)—9:45 a.m.—Avalon Drive (The Hill)—The caller described a gathering of an unknown number of people having a large gathering at a house on Avalon. The caller expressed concern about COVID-19 and what the caller described as the noise coming from the location. Police, however, found no gathering outside the house.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—10:44 p.m.—10th Street (Old Town)—The caller reported that an apparently drunk woman attacked him. He said she hit him with her phone. Another man tried to hold her back. As of 10:49 p.m., the caller wanted to prosecute. The woman left in a car. It was not clear from the log if the man who tried to hold her back was also in the car. As of 10:50 p.m., police contacted the caller. As of 10:58 p.m., police apparently contacted the other car. As of 11:30 p.m., the caller no longer desired to prosecute the woman. She went home.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

• Drunk (Priority 2)—2:27 a.m.—Catalina Avenue (The Hill)—The caller reported a male human being (his age wasn’t specified in the log) passed out on her front lawn. He was breathing. She knew this because she tried to wake him up. Police notified paramedics. As of 2:35 a.m., he was unconscious but breathing. As of 2:40 a.m., paramedics were present. As of 2:54 a.m., his parents were en route to pick him up. As of 3:08 a.m., the drunk juvenile had been released to his parents. Assisted.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—3 a.m.—Coastline Drive (The Hill)—The caller heard a woman yelling for help. Another caller from Coastline reported someone was in front of their residence. As of 3:05 a.m., police requested paramedics. A woman was stating she fell on her head. As of 3:14 a.m., paramedics were present. Apparently, she fell out of her chair. After being interviewed in the field she was transported to another location.

• Arrest—Ocean Avenue—Police arrested James Robert Rohman on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

• Arrest—First Street—Police arrested Raul Javier Valenzuela on suspicion of misdemeanor trespass: refusing to leave property.

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

• Arrest— Ocean Avenue—Police arrested James Robert Rohman on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.