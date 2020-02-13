Community planting event set for Feb. 22 at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

Volunteers will plant up to 1,300 native plants and trees

Community members are invited to help improve habitat at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge inside the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach during an event on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Volunteers will plant up to 1,300 California native flowers, shrubs and trees along an upland habitat area near the refuge’s salt marsh.

The 8 a.m.-noon project is hosted by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the volunteer group Friends of the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge.

Reservations are required by Monday, February 17 and should be made by calling the refuge office at 562-598-1024. Names and additional information for each participant must be provided.

Participants are advised to bring picture ID, hats, sunblock, walking shoes (no sandals), and gloves. All ages are welcome.

Commencing operations in 1944 as a U.S. Naval Ammunition and Net Depot, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach is the Pacific Fleet’s premier munitions loading installation. The base serves an average of 40 United States Navy warships annually.