Coffee with a Cop event scheduled for Feb. 19

Seal Beach City Councilman Thomas Moore is inviting the community to meet with him and the Seal Beach Police Department at a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Peet’s Coffee in the Shops at Rossmoor (in Seal Beach).

Often the community’s only interaction with the police is during a time of emergency or other crisis. During these events, the community is often left with questions about police practices and procedures. Coffee with a Cop events are designed to provide an opportunity for the community to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know their Police Department. The relaxed nature of this event is intended to allow Police Department to get to know the community, and for community members to get to know the officers who serve Seal Beach. The goal is to strengthen the relationship between the City of Seal Beach, Police Department, and the community.

The event will be hosted at Peet’s Coffee located at 12203 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach, California.

For more information, contact Sergeant Nick Nicholas at nnicholas@sealbeachca.gov or 562-799-4100 ext. 1160.