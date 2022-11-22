City selects new Seal Beach Police Chief: Michael Henderson

After an internal selection process, the city of Seal Beach has selected Michael Henderson as the city’s next police chief.

Chief Henderson has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, having come to the Seal Beach Police Department from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2006. During his time with the Seal Beach Police Department, Chief Henderson has worked a variety of assignments, including Captain, Patrol Sergeant, Corporal, SWAT team member, Explorer Advisor, Emergency Services Coordinator, Public Information Officer and Homeless Liaison Officer.

“It’s been an honor to serve the City of Seal Beach for all these years, and I am certainly ecstatic that City Manager Ingram has decided to promote from within our organization,” said former Police Chief Phil Gonshak. “With that said, Chief Michael Henderson has and will continue to honor our continued success for many years to come as your next Chief of Police. Congratulations to him and his family on this amazing accomplishment!”

City Manager Jill Ingram said: “After working alongside Captain Henderson for the past 14 years as he promoted through the ranks in his dedicated service to our community, I have the greatest level of respect for him and it is an incredible honor to appoint him as our new Chief of Police. Chief Henderson is highly respected within the Seal Beach Police Department and has earned the trust and respect of our community, and I look forward to working closely with him as he continues to lead the men and women of the Seal Beach Police Department with compassion and commitment to our community.”

Mayor Joe Kalmick said: “I expect that Chief Henderson will continue the tradition of excellent leadership at the Seal Beach Police Department ensuring the community remains one of the safest in Orange County. Chief Henderson’s breadth of experience, leadership skills and management abilities combined with his keen knowledge of the community make him well-suited to become the City’s next chief of police with the goal of serving and protecting everyone who lives, works, or visits Seal Beach.”

Chief Henderson has a bachelor’s degree in Occupational Studies from California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) and a Master’s degree in Homeland Security Studies from American Military University. He is a graduate of the Drucker School of Management – Executive Leadership Institute, L.A.P.D. West Point Leadership Program, and CSULB’s Supervisory Leadership Institute.

“Thank you to City Manager Jill Ingram, the City Council and my departmental colleagues for entrusting me with this honor,” said Chief Henderson. “I am humbled to be selected as the next Chief of Police and look forward to serving and protecting the Seal Beach community in this new role.”